After a year and a half on loan in which his performance went from more to much less courtesy of injuries, Santiago Muñoz will not continue within Newcastle of English football, the position of the Premier League team is not to acquire the letter from the Mexican definitively, because his football did not end up convincing the recruiting team of the new billionaire in the world of football.
For this reason, Muñoz must return to Liga MX and report to the club that owns his letter, the Santos de Torreón team, a team with which his relationship did not end in the best way because they denied him the opportunity to go to Europe and That is why there has been much speculation that his return could also imply an immediate departure, however, today the movements within the market would make the Mexican stay within the Fentanes squad.
Press close to Santos reports that the Argentine forward Javier Correa has options to leave the team in the north of the country as an option to go to Colo-Colo, thus, those from Torreón must look for a replacement and consider that there is no need to interfere within of the international market, since the best possible replacement for the possible departure of Correo will return to the team automatically, it is Muñoz, who despite his differences with the team’s board of directors, is highly valued by the coaching staff who want him in the campus.
