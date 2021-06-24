After having led several solidarity campaigns and collections through social networks, Santiago Maratea has a new objective: to gather $ 200,000 to buy a house and turn it into a foundation that helps trans childhoods.

The young influencer already was successful in different causes, such as the purchase of two ambulances for a Wichi community in Salta; the acquisition of the most expensive drug in the world (2 million dollars) for Emmita, an eleven-month-old baby with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and, more recently, the trip of Argentine athletes to South American Ecuador.

However, the public participation in this case it is not similar to the previous ones. Is that, despite the fact that it has already raised almost 17 of the 32 million pesos needed, the donation rate is much slower compared to other campaigns.

In that sense, Maratea did not hide his discontent on his social networks: “A person with a lot of love told me ‘Santi, you are going to achieve it. Out there in more time, but you will achieve it. I already know that I will achieve it, but time is not a minor thing”.

“What? Does it take a month because they are trans? We are going to give the idea that there are so few people who support them that, although we raised two million dollars in ten days, when it is for trans children, it takes a month. Are we going to give that message? ”He added.

And he continued with his discharge: “There is a statistic that indicates that 50% of trans children tried to commit suicide and you say that you do not agree. What do you disagree with? “

“Over there you don’t believe in God, but you know perfectly what God thinks, and deep down this does not close you because you think you understand nature, and then you think you can also define what is natural and what not, you are eating a friend movie. Get your morals out of your head for a second and explain the disagreement to me, ”he attacked.

To all the people who are coming to color this with violent debates and political positions, to those who are going to put words in my mouth that I did not say and more … now I am busy doing something, but when I am screwed as you speak . – santumaratea (@ santumaratea1) June 23, 2021

On the other hand, realizing that the initial goal of getting 900,000 people to donate 35 pesos was not going to be easy, he proposed a new strategy: “We need 35 thousand people who have 800 pesos, 700 thousand who have 400, 140 thousand who have 200 and 280 thousand who have 100 ″.

A trans organization received insults and was outraged with Maratea

As a result of the solidarity campaign initiated by Santiago Maratea, several people expressed disagreement and there were even those who sent messages with insults and offenses to different trans organizations.

In that sense, the Activist for childhood and adolescence trans transvestites Gabriela mansilla, who chairs the Free Childhood Civil Association (ACIL), evidenced the mistreatment received through a publication on his Instagram account: “We want to thank the support and recognition of our followers, comrades in struggle, we also apologize to trans and transvestite comrades who have been attacked by hateful people“.

“They have told us that we are disgusting, fools, that we are violent, that we hinder, that we are egotistical, that we are sorry, that we are harmful, filthy beings, that we deserve to die, among other insults of greater gravity, unrepeatable, “he continued.

In addition, he pointed against the influencer, who proposed creating a foundation to help trans childhoods and assured that he would be the first to cover this problem.

“We have demanded respect, memory and recognition. That the truth be informed. We support and celebrate the initiative of the project (of Maratea), but we do not allow it to be said that ‘there is nothing for trans childhoods in Argentina’. Communicators have a huge responsibility and also a consequence if they cause harm, “he said.

I said that there are no foundations (which there is not) the ones that sent it to them are those who misunderstood and made a bard to fart https://t.co/4yHjbC2F6l – santumaratea (@ santumaratea1) June 23, 2021

Finally, he closed: “Mr. Santiago Maratea has already apologized with our organization privately and recognized that erred and we hope that it will be done publicly, since this violent harassment that we are suffering due to their lack of information to handle must stop. His followers must stop attacking us. ”

“I said that there are no foundations (which there is not). Those who sent it to them are the ones who they misunderstood and they put together a bard to fart, “defended the influencer on his Twitter account.

