Santiago Maratea (28) revolutionized social networks with his solidarity campaign for Emmita, a two-year-old girl who needed the most expensive medicine in the world to survive. With the support of celebrities like Susana Giménez and Wanda Nara, The influencer managed to raise no less than two million dollars for the girl who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Due to the popularity of his cause, Maratea was invited to American television shows to tell of his experience. And this Saturday, the Instagramer was invited in PH We Can Talk (Telefe, Saturdays at 22), where He spoke about his intimate life and made a strong revelation about his mother.

Andy Kusnetzoff, the cycle driver, proposed that they come forward those who have had a special relationship with their parents, and Maratea was one of those who took the first step.

“A year after the death of my mother, she left the WhatsApp group. This was a year after her death or it was her birthday, which is very close. I had it scheduled as ‘your old woman’ and ‘your old woman left the group’ appeared. Right there, the phone company ended up canceling him or I don’t know, “Maratea explained without giving more details.

But later, the driver asked him to tell his story, and Santiago opened his heart with a moving story. “My old woman died suddenly. When someone dies quickly, you want five more minutes. My mom committed suicide for me that is very interesting because it forces me to include respect in the process of the death of a mother. I don’t understand it, it hurt a lot, but the great challenge for me is to respect her “, confessed the influencer.

In addition, Santiago said that his mother lived through difficult times: “She was highly judged for her way of being, by his surroundings, that he judged so much! I always told him ‘stay away from those people who suck’ “.

Emmita’s parents, Natali and Enzo, the baby Santiago Maratea helped by raising two million dollars.

And he told how the moment of the burial was: “I had to speak, all these people were there and I said ‘How unfair, surely now they are saying that look how Mariana ended up, what happened to her’. And I’m going to continue to bank forever ”.

Finally, the influencer said that he had a pending talk with his mother. “If I could talk to her, I wouldn’t ask her why she did it. I would speak as I always spoke. Knowing helps you respect and me I really like to think that one day I will understand what happened. And it will be very wise, “concluded Maratea.