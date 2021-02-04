Goal achieved: in just 24 hours Santiago Maratea managed to raise the two million pesos who had proposed to donate an ambulance to the Wichi community in Salta.

Of course the influencer used his social networks to do the solidarity campaign. And he asked his followers to donate 10 pesos each, to raise enough money to buy a van and then turn it into an ambulance.

Through Instagram stories, Maratea was showing how the sum was increasing. He celebrated when he reached a million. It incentivized those who accepted the proposal when it exceeded one and a half million, and He uncorked a bottle of champagne when he exceeded two million pesos.

Santiago Maratea celebrated with a champagne when he reached two million pesos. Instagram

Then he contacted Omar, his contact in the Wichi community with whom he did the management, to inform him that the money was already there and that I was beginning to find out about buying a truck to turn it into an ambulance.

Maratea divided the crusade into four phases. The first was completed by raising the necessary money. The second phase is to buy the vehicle. The third turn it into an ambulance and the fourth and last, take it to Salta to deliver it to the Wichi community.

The plan consists of four phases. From collecting the money to delivering it in Salta. Instagram

To make everything transparent, the influencer shared in his Instagram stories how the account was growing with the passing of the hours. Then he captured a chat with one of the companies that sell this type of truck and asked for collaboration so that, together, they could find out the best price to assemble the ambulance.

In addition, someone warned him that the expense would be higher when they had to cover the administrative costs of taking a vehicle 0 KM, plus transportation costs and other issues. That is why he asked them to continue collaborating even though he had reached the figure that had been proposed at the beginning, and in a short time it reached two and a half million pesos.

It all started a day before, when Maratea told through a video what his dream was. “I ask you a question. By any chance, do you have 10 pesos? It’s to buy an ambulance”, was the first phrase that Santi launched to the web world. The account was simple: if 200 thousand followers transferred those 10 pesos, it would reach the desired total.

“I did the calculation. My stories, when few people see them, 200 thousand people see them. If each of those people puts 10 pesos, we collect 2 million. Do they have 10 pesos?”, Insisted the influencer. And he met the goal!

