Sergio Maldonado, Santiago’s older brother- escracked, along with a group of companions, the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich in a hotel in Bariloche in a violent irruption that included a cross over to insults with MP Waldo Wolff.

The episode occurred in the lobby of the Cacique Inacayal hotel, in the central area of ​​the city of Rio Negro, where members of the Maldonado family went, along with friends and relatives. to repudiate the presence of Bullrich, whom Sergio Maldonado defined as “the person most responsible for the death of Santiago“, in 2017.

The escrachador group carried a flag with the legend “Justice for Santiago Maldonado” and broke into a talk given by the former Security Minister.

There was an exchange of accusations and some insults, while from both sectors they used cell phones to record what was happening and upload them to the networks.

“You killed my brother“, remonstrated Maldonado while others shouted in the background”fucking assassins“to Wolff, who replied,” Who did you beat? Violent “, as could be seen in the images that later circulated on social networks.

The progression of the video images that Maldonado himself uploaded to networks shows how in a group they try to approach Bullrich and, unable to do so, Wolff is left in the middle.

The first thing you hear is an older man asking the deputy: “¿Why don’t you call the israelis to defend you? “

Later the dispute continued on social media. Maldonado admitted the escrache to Bullrich and the request for justice for the death of his brother: “Ran away like a ratWolff’s lap dog came out to attack and provoke, true to the style of the Pro, “he accused.

For his part, Wolff first tried to bring reassurance: “To all who ask for our safety, thank you. Some who think they own the country they frosted us and threatened us. Violent We move on, “he wrote on Twitter.

Then he uploaded the fragment of the video in which an anti-Semitic insult is heard, which for him said “go call the israelis whoto defend you. “

“Alienize the Jew it’s anti-semitism. Without insulting me, not a step back, “he finished his post.

Antisemitism could not be absent from this ideology.

If you pay attention, the gang that came out to scourge us at the hotel tell me “go and call the Israelis to defend you”

I am a deputy for the PBA. Foreignizing the Jew is anti-Semitism.

Without insulting me, not a step back pic.twitter.com/igATuISb6F – WW (@WolffWaldo) April 8, 2021

During his visit to Bariloche, Bullrich was scheduled to lead a meeting in favor of the PRO and meet with a group of landowners in the Villa Mascardi area who denounce being the object of harassment, intimidation and occupations by people of Mapuche origin or descent.

Consulted by the state agency Telam, Maldonado pointed out that the intention to appear at the hotel where Bullrich was it had been “go see her” to express the discontent of the family because, “when Santiago happened, the only thing he did was to defend the security force, to cover up and protect to those who had disappeared“.

And he added: “When the Santiago thing happened, what I wanted was for (Bullrich) to separate the people who had participated and to do an investigation, and he didn’t. What he did was turn against us. It is the first responsible for not investigating, to obstruct justice“, he accused.

Bullrich’s “anti-tomas” group

For his part, beyond the moment of accusations and the episode of tension, Bullrich kept his agenda and met with the Rio Negro leaders of the PRO as well as with neighbors and owners of the area of Villa Mascardi.

“We cannot be the south of Chile“Exhorted Bullrich at the meeting held at the Tom Wesley brewery, in a tourist complex in western Bariloche, in police custody, according to the newspaper Black river.

During his speech he also assured, in statements quoted by the same medium: “Here an anti-take movement is born, which must be stronger than the human rights defense organizations, which they protect nothing but their friends“.

We listened to the stories of more than 50 families who were victims of the violent actions of the RAM, who were persecuted, beaten and even had their houses burned. This group of extreme violence is ready for anything.

We are with the Patagonians who want to work and live without fear. pic.twitter.com/5wuztSLBjv – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) April 7, 2021

At the end of the day, Bullrich completed his visit to Bariloche with a thread of tweets in which he assured that he had listened to “50 families who were victims of violent actions of RAM that they were persecuted, beaten and even had their houses burned. “

With information from Télam.

