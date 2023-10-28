The curiosity of Santiago Levy (Mexico City, 1956) lives in the social contract. The economist confesses that he spends a lot of time wondering why so many in Latin America, despite having a job, are excluded from the guarantees and rights enjoyed by those who work in the formal sector. “The tacit social agreement we have in these countries is dysfunctional,” he points out.

Former undersecretary of the Treasury, former general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) during the 1990s and also former vice president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Levy is best known in his native Mexico as the father of social aid in the country. He was the architect of the first assistance program, launched in 1997, called Oportunidades. The premise was simple: offer a monetary transfer to women in exchange for sending their children to school. The program is the most replicated in the world, according to the World Bank. Fifty-two countries have adopted it.

Today, he is an advisor to the United Nations development agency (UNDP) and a researcher at the independent Brookings Institute center in Washington, from where he connects to a video call with EL PAÍS.

Ask: Let’s talk about the changes that have occurred under the current Administration to the conditions and rights of workers. One of them is the way in which unions are being reconfigured since the United States can force collective contracts to be reviewed, as allowed by the T-MEC.

Answer: It seems good to me, but it is a relatively minor issue because the number of companies that are under the umbrella of the T-MEC, which can have more transparent union processes, is relatively small. It will help to ensure that in some large export companies the election of union leaders is done in a more democratic way. That is good and changes the bargaining power of these workers vis-à-vis the company, but it is not going to change the union landscape in the country.

Q. What do you think of the increase in the minimum wage, employers’ contributions to pensions and the tightening of subcontracting?

R. Some are in fact a setback and others have very ambiguous impacts, such that it cannot be said that they clearly improved the workers of Mexico. I start with the most complicated and most controversial: the minimum wage. This applies to salaried workers in those companies that comply with labor and social security legislation, that is, to those who work formally. 55% of workers in Mexico are informal, they are left out of the increase in the minimum wage. You would think that if the conditions of 45% improve because the minimum wage is raised and the other 55% stay the same, that is fine. But the answer is no, because by raising the minimum wage you are making it more difficult for those workers who are in the informal sector to join the formal sector, because the cost of hiring these workers is increasing. Large companies have no problem raising salaries, but they represent only 1% of the companies in the country. The vast majority are small, with 3 or 4 employees. The increase in salary makes it less likely to hire formally.

Q. But there was a drop in poverty due to an increase, precisely, in family income.

R. Yes, except that there is a controversy about whether the 2022 income-expenditure survey is comparable to the 2020 survey. Maybe the INEGI improved its measurement techniques, how good, but it creates a problem to see if this is exactly comparable with other years. It is important to say that extreme poverty did not fall, it even worsened. These are the people who are clearly not going to benefit from the increase in the minimum wage because they work informally or are in rural areas and for whom it is now more difficult than before to enter the formal sector. If we talk about the reform to outsourcing, this is a very good thing. The increase in resources to the Afores would not have done it.

Q. Because?

R. In Mexico, a big mistake is made when talking about labor formality, because what is forgotten is that the same workers sometimes have a formal job and sometimes have an informal job. The average Mexican worker only spends 46% of his or her working time in the formal sector. The same people, with the same education, the same effort, the same skills, sometimes they are formal, sometimes they are informal. Sometimes for their own reasons. The legislation says that to be entitled to a pension before the law change you had to contribute to the IMSS for 1,250 weeks, but if you only contribute half of the time you work, you do not have a pension. This is why one out of every two workers who is contributing to their Afore right now will not get a pension when they reach retirement age.

Q. Perhaps the elegant solution is not to increase employer contributions to the Afores, but is the situation worse?

R. Yes, because it increases hiring costs. The bosses will take from the salaries to transfer to the Afore, so you are making people save more, but you did nothing fundamental in the labor market to change how it works. On the contrary, this makes formality more expensive. In a labor market where people move between formality and informality, the typical instruments that are deployed in OECD countries, the United States, Spain, France, etc., do not work well in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, because they are very different labor markets. In Mexico we legislate as if the informal part of the country does not exist, as if by magic tomorrow it will no longer be there. And this has been done in all Administrations. In the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate and in the Federal Executive there is the idea that if we legislate for the formal ones, the conditions for everyone will change. We have 30 years where that has not happened.

Q. He has said that the social contract in Mexico is dysfunctional. How do we end up here?

R. The 1980s were terrible because of the macroeconomic disaster, hyperinflation, banking crises, and currency crises. Furthermore, we had a closed economy that was not competitive. Then, finally, in the early nineties we decided to change profoundly. We decided to stabilize the economy, fix the fiscal accounts, regulate the banks well, have an autonomous central bank, lower inflation, open up to international trade, enter the Free Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada. We created competition regulatory bodies in Mexico, such as the Federal Competition Commission, the Federal Telecommunications Institute, etc. There was an erroneous understanding, myself included, that if we did all this and invested in education, Mexico would grow faster and the economy would become more formalized. That all this mass of informal workers that we have, without social security, without social protection, etc., little by little they were going to be incorporated. That was the vision and many things were done very well. But what was central did not happen: increasing formality quickly.

The dilemma was resolved by creating a parallel system for these informal people. We call it social programs, because the terminology in Mexico is extremely dissimilar, but it is a parallel social security. This is an extremely exclusive system in which two workers have different rights and guarantees, depending on whether they work formally or informally. The question that was not asked and that has to be asked is why does the institutional framework that we have in the country to protect workers not cover everyone? The fact that in 30 years we still have such a large informal sector is no coincidence. Mexican workers are not stupid or lazy and Mexican businessmen are not stupid or lazy either. Everyone is responding to the incentive structure, the benefits, the costs, the form of financing and what is best for them. The rules of the game are inconsistent.

