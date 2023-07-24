“Have you seen what the pineapple they sell here in supermarkets is like? White, hard, fibrous, flavorless… What can I do with that?” asks Santiago Lastra, the Mexican chef at the helm of Kol, in central London, a project that opened in 2020, has a Michelin star and in the latest ranking of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants it went directly to 23rd place. It is assumed that with these credentials and an average price per cover of more than 100 euros it should not be very difficult for you to get better pineapples than those sold in Tesco or Sainsburys. But, of course, Kol (9 Seymour Street) is a different restaurant. His concept revolves around Mexican gastronomy, but above all around the local and seasonal. Being located in a former police station in London’s Mayfair borough, just a stone’s throw from Oxford Street, means Lastra cooks dishes from his homeland using ingredients that can be found in the UK. Achieving it seems like a huge challenge; achieving that the result ranks you as one of the best restaurants in the world almost seems like a joke.

Lastra, finishing a cue. Manuel Vazquez

Santiago Lastra (Cuernavaca, Mexico, 33 years old) started cooking when he was just 15 years old. It was a morning when he discovered that the only thing that made his mother smile after his father’s untimely death was to shut himself in the kitchen to prepare food. He decided to give her a hand. Years later, working in Russia, he received a message from Rosio Sanchez, then head pastry chef at the Noma restaurant in Copenhagen. She wanted to meet Lastra and see if she would like to join the team of celebrity chef René Redzepi in the adventure of opening a Noma. pop up in the Mexican town of Tulum. “I dedicated myself to going with them throughout the country teaching them products, producers, local cuisines… So, at the end of each journey, they told me what they were going to need to cook in Tulum and I got it,” Lastra recalls this cold March morning at one of the tables of the mezcalería that Kol hides in his basement. There is no one else in the premises, and almost in the neighborhood. The Mexican likes to get up early.

To solidify Kol’s look, A-nrd studio founder Alessio Nardi went on a field trip throughout Mexico. Manuel Vazquez

After that month and a half in the spring of 2017 when Redzepi opened his Noma in the Caribbean, Lastra continued to be linked to the Danish, until he decided to start his own adventure. “I made a list of what I wanted the city in which to settle to have: multicultural, European, big, that people like spicy, that the culture was open to our cuisine and that it was a place where there were investors. London won. At that time, London fulfilled everything”.

The Mexican chef uses chocolate to create a sweet tamale. Manuel Vazquez

He slept on a sofa in a flat an hour from London for a few months. With the savings, he financed trips to England in which, even without really knowing why, he replicated that hunt for products, suppliers and traditions that he carried out for Redzepi in his native Mexico. Until the savings ran out. “In those days I discovered British products. Apart from the seafood and beef, which are fabulous, the Yorkshire rhubarb, lots of leaves and seeds, birch syrup, even fire ants from the Kent area,” he enumerates enthusiastically. He then started working at private events in London, and at one of them he met Kol’s investors. “They didn’t even have a restaurant, now they have money in at least four,” he says.

Chalupa with pistachio guacamole, fermented currant cherry. Manuel Vazquez

She brought her brother with her and, during the week, in their tiny apartment in west London, they would test recipes, refining the idea of ​​cooking Mexican more out of necessity than conviction. “And things came out that were good and others that were not so good. But what came out best was on Sunday, when, with what was left over, we cooked more traditional things for our friends. And there I remembered that one day, traveling through the north of England, I went to collect seeds with a friend and then I made him some tortillas at his house with those seeds. And he told me: ‘You don’t cook Mexican, you cook English.’ Eureka. We were going to make a Mexican tradition with what this land gives us at every moment of the year. And it would not be Mexican or English.

“I think that the big mistake that many chefs make is not knowing where their stores are open,” says Lastra. “Because what works here will not necessarily work in Madrid or Singapore. You have to understand the public in London. Here the clientele is not always English, but the people who live here have a profile regardless of where they were born, and that is what you want to refine. Normally, something very visual is done, but with bad content: either everything is good but it doesn’t have any interesting angle, or everything is very interesting but nothing tastes like anything at all”.

Daisy Col. Instead of lime juice, she uses yuzu and sour sake. Manuel Vazquez

In Kol, everything knows and everything has a story. From the origin of the ingredients to that of the tableware or the mezcals that are served in this place of more than 500 square meters with rustic airs, but without looking like a Mexican theme park, opened in 2020. The kitchen is located in the center of the main room. Depending on the table you are at, you can even see the feet of those who work there. None of them, by the way, is Mexican. “Anyone can buy the expensive wine that other expensive restaurants have. I prefer to think about everything. It’s a lot of work and it forces you to be on top of every detail, but there’s something very good about it: when you take this approach, the people who work with you appreciate it, they get more involved”. He pauses. “Do you know what I’m looking for? That from the bite that I give you you would like to drink a whole pot and that, if you did, you would not get bloated. Kol’s cuisine is enormously flavorful, familiar in appearance, but extremely elaborate, both out of necessity and conviction. “I’m a bit of a slave to my concept, but I don’t feed you just the concept,” says the Mexican chef about this fabulous trompe l’oeil that he has set up. We asked him if there is also some commitment to sustainability in his way of approaching Kol’s kitchen. Save tons of CO2 by not flying mangoes or avocados from Mexico to London. “Also, but that came later, I’m not going to fool you”, he smiles.

Santiago Lastra, in his restaurant and mezcalería Kol.

Manuel Vazquez

Before we leave, a question that has stuck with us: what about the pineapple? Because, as far as we know, there are no pineapple plantations in Wales or Norfolk. “Celeriac”, answers Lastra. “We cook it to break down the starch in a chamomile tea syrup, from a type of chamomile that grows in Scotland. We cut it like a pineapple slice and grill it. It caramelizes like a pineapple and looks like a slice of pineapple. That is already an ingredient that we have and it is used for anything. Our grapefruit, for example, is rhubarb,” he concludes, pointing to a table where, on one side, are the Mexican ingredients that are impossible to find here and, on the other, the local ingredients with which substitutes could be made. Even mangoes do.