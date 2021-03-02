Santiago Lange is 59 years old and has three Olympic medals. Naval architect by profession, “high performance junkie“, as he defines himself, and a living legend of world Olympism, the Sanisidrense sailor owns a story that moves, surprises and inspires. And that he told in “Wind. The journey of my life”, the autobiography he wrote with the journalist Nicolas Cassese and that arrived in bookstores this Monday, March 1. The process of writing the book forced him to review and go through all the past chapters of his sports career and his personal life, something that he did not enjoy very much.

“I could not bear to talk so much about myself. I am very little to look back and I do not judge if what I did in sports in the past is great. I try to analyze if I enjoyed my life and I look forward a lot,” he told Clarín who hung himself the gold medal in Rio 2016 in the class Nacra 17 with Cecilia Carranza.

He’s focused on the future, Lange. And in the near future appears Tokyo 2020, the seventh Olympic event of his career, to which he will arrive with 59 years and a very clear objective. “I would like to break it and get a medal,” he says, laughing, without hesitation and with the right to aim so high.

Lange is preparing to play his seventh Olympic Games in Tokyo. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

The goal for Tokyo is clear; But almost everything else around the Games is still shrouded in a cloud of doubts by the coronavirus pandemic that does not give truce. From how the competition and preparation calendar will be in the coming months to what the conditions will be for the stay of Lange, Carranza and his team in Tokyo.

The duo has been installed for just over a week in Italy, where he will train with other elite sailors, including the Austrians Thomas zajac Y Tanja frank, winners of the bronze in Rio. He still does not know if they will be able to play a competition soon, but the idea is to stay in Europe and travel to Japan in May, to settle in Tokyo and finish preparing for the Games in the Japanese capital. Likewise, nothing is confirmed and that uncertainty does not help.

“It is really difficult, because we also have the logistics that we have to send the ships. I would love to arrive in Japan on May 1, and it is still our plan, but we do not know if we can, although there are already ships traveling to Japan. Nor is it certain that we will not have to do 14 days of quarantine upon arrival or if we will be able to live outside the Olympic Village, as we want, because it is a strategy that always gives us very good results. For now we do not know anything and that makes everything that is planning very complicated, “said Lange.

“The uncertainty continues, but you have to accept it and be smart and flexible,” said Lange about the difficulties of planning in the midst of the pandemic. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

Although he added: “It is all really very, very complex and the uncertainty continues, but we have to accept it and be intelligent and flexible. It is the game we are playing now. And we are super excited and with the desire intact,” said Lange.

-Every time new rumors arise about the Games: that they will be held, that they will be postponed again, that they will be canceled … How does this cross-information affect the athletes?

-I try not to read or see anything. But I saw that note from The Times, which said they were going to be canceled, and it made me philosophize about the world we live in. That someone in England writes something, all the media copies it and a story is put together that is not true, it greatly catches my attention. Anyway, I am clear that we have to concentrate a lot on what is ours and if they have to be, they will be …

–Are you a little worried that they finally can’t be done?

-Yes, of course. It would not be good news. Anyway, as I told you, we have to be focused on ours. The Games are coming and this is a year that must be enjoyed and worked hard.

Lange claims that he tries to ignore the rumors that arise around Tokyo and focus on his goal. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

-Beyond the desire that you have to compete in Tokyo, do you think it is a good idea to hold these Games?

-That is a good question. Sometimes one speaks with the passion that we have as athletes, but it does not mean that we are sensitive to what is happening in the world. I am very aware of what we are all experiencing and the most important thing is health. I don’t know if the Games have to be held or not; but I hope they can be celebrated and God wants them to be the light at the end of this horrible tunnel that we are going through.

-How are they sportingly?

-We are where we wanted to be right now. Sailing again was very difficult. It was uphill because things that we knew how to do were going wrong for us. It cost me the fact of having to wait another year for Tokyo. Luckily last year, after three months locked up in Argentina, we were able to tour Europe and recover what we had lost in preparation. Although at a high price, it was not to return to the country for five months. In those first competitions we felt a bit at a disadvantage with the Europeans, who almost did not stop, but that is no excuse. Today we are fine, with work to do, but with a lot of desire and recharged batteries.

Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza, Olympic champions in Rio, want to repeat the celebration at the Japanese event. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

The focus is now on preparation, which aims to arrive in Tokyo as the “best version of the team.” “I really believe that winning, you win in training, that’s why I get very angry if we train badly or if things turn out badly at those times and that’s why I’m very obsessive and demanding with preparation. I don’t think I want to win, but rather in training. day by day, in all the details that will make us as well prepared as possible to compete, “he explains.

-There are many Argentine athletes who proposed you as a flag bearer for the opening ceremony of Tokyo. What does that generate for you?

-I have great respect for all Argentine athletes and I am very aware of everything they do and work to represent the country. So it would be something amazing, a pride and an immense satisfaction. I do not think about it because it does not depend on me, but if they choose me I will carry the flag with great honor for all those who are behind and for the entire Argentine team.

-You said you want to go break it and win a medal. Do you feel pressure to repeat the thing in Rio?

-Today, at my age, I know that what I do, I do by my own choice and I have the peace of mind that experience gives you. At the Athens Games, with Carlos (Espínola, with whom he won the bronze in Tornado at that event and in Beijing), I wanted my first medal. And the pressure I felt at that time is not the same as I feel today. There are a lot of things that are changing throughout your sports career and modifying the vision you have about the Olympic Games. But yes, we are going to the Games to try to win again.

Lange has three Olympic medals. Two bronze in Tornado with Espínola and gold with Carranza in Nacra 17. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

-Do you project it perhaps as the last Olympic Games of your career?

-I wish they weren’t the last. As a joke, I told the team that we have already started working for Paris 2024, which at one point is true because we are already in the four years leading up to those Games. But the truth, just as I was convinced before Rio that I wanted to continue, this time I don’t know. I’m going to have to think about it a little and analyze what I’m leaving aside and how much I want. Although I can assure you that I am excited to continue and I do not feel that I have a limit. I still can’t imagine my life after retirement. I am a high performance addict.

The book

In the introduction of “Wind. The journey of my life”, Lange tells in detail what he experienced that August 16, 2016 in which he won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro with Carranza, from the bike ride to Guanabara Bay until the first minutes of that Medal Race in which they finished sixth and ensured the celebration. But the book, edited by Penguin Random House and dedicated by the sailor to his sons Yago, Theo, Borja and Klaus, it does not focus only on what he experienced at that Olympic event. “It tells my life, as simple as that,” explained the Sanisidrense.

-How did the idea of ​​writing it come about?

-After Rio, several publishers contacted to offer me a book, but at the time I was not enthusiastic about any of them. So, they approached Red Bull (one of their sponsors), which has a multiplatform of books called Red Bull Media House, and the truth, I accepted unconsciously. I didn’t know what it meant to make a book and when I realized it it was too late to quit (laughs). But I ended up enjoying it a lot.

The cover of “Wind. The journey of my life”, the autobiography of Santiago Lange. Photo Red Bull Content Pool

-How was the process of producing and writing it?

-Quite complex. We started in 2017 and the first proposal from Red Bull in Austria was for a German writer to write it, but I wanted the book to have an Argentine idiosyncrasy. It seemed to me that someone from Germany would never be able to identify what I experienced and what the river and our country mean to me. They gave me the reason, but they told me ‘Now look for a writer’. And that was a tremendous challenge because I didn’t know where to start. One day, on a plane coming back from Europe, I met Juan Pablo Varsky and he recommended a person who could advise me. That’s how I got to Nico (Cassese), who is incredibly someone from my club.

-You said you didn’t really enjoy having to review your whole life …

-The book was written by Nico, because I’m not a writer, and for that he did about 20 interviews with me. The truth is, he did a tremendous job, because he also interviewed all the characters who were close to me in my life. But the interviews cost me a lot, they were long and boring for me because I had to tell everything I did in the smallest detail. And it was cumbersome and sacrificial for me to have to correct the book on airplanes, going from tournament to tournament. I did enjoy when we went to visit the clubs where I sailed, being able to tell him what I felt about the river and about each of the characters in those stages. And also when we went to Corrientes to meet Carlos Espínola and Mariano Galarza.

The unforgettable August 16, 2016, the gold day in Rio, was immortalized in the introduction to biography. Photo Maxi Failla

-But it was all worth it …

.-Yes, I am very happy with the work we did. And that when he gave me the introduction and the first chapter, he wanted to kill me (laughs). It took me about three days to read that little piece because I was reading a line and I couldn’t go on. I did not like it, I did not feel identified with the words. So i called Hector Guyot, another great writer who is a friend from school and ended up being the editor, and I asked him to help me. He told me ‘It’s good what Nico did’ and he was able to explain why and made me understand what an introduction to the book means, among other things. Today I know everything that Nico and Héctor did to make the book possible. They were very generous and we made a great team. After so much effort and work, I hope that whoever reads it can enjoy it.

Look also

