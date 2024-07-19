Millonarios played a very poor game and had few opportunities, but they managed to save a 1-1 draw against Medellín this Thursday at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where Radamel Falcao García played his first 45 minutes with the blue and white shield on his chest.

People went to see the ‘Tigre’ and ended up applauding Santiago Giordana, who scored the equaliser in the 45+4 minute to save his team, which had a poor performance.

Falcao started the match on the bench and must have been very worried by what he saw on the pitch. A split, stretched out, nervous team, absolutely fragile in defence, with very poor individual performances. It took half an hour to get a shot on goal and it was almost an own goal by Cristian Graciano.

Medellín, on the other hand, did what it wanted when it approached the area surrounding debutant Iván Arboleda’s goal. There was an action that ended in a goal by Jersson González, but it was invalidated by a previous foul by Brayan León Muñiz on Jorge Arias.

Finally, DIM found the lead with a goal by León Muñiz at 41, in a play that left Andrés Llinás in a very bad position, who lost the duel with the attacker, and also the goalkeeper, who bailed poorly: the ball went between his legs.

The ‘Tiger’ and Daniel Mantilla came on for the second half, replacing Daniel Giraldo and Daniel Ruiz. And in 8 minutes, Falcao had the first clear chance to score: he started it, got together with Mackalister Silva and fell to finish, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Éder Chaux. It was Millonarios’ first real and clear chance of the entire match.

Before that, the VAR reviewed a foul by Llinás on León Muñiz that could have been a red card. It was controversial. And then, at 15 minutes into the second half, the video referee was merciless with Mantilla, who made a strong tackle on Cristian Graciano and with that, Millonarios was left with one less player. The referee Carlos Ortega cut it short and only showed him a yellow card. He was wrong.

Millonarios faded as the minutes passed. Falcao touched the ball very little and when he did, he was seen to be very imprecise. And the problem is that he did not get into the circuit because there was none. Gamero’s team did not generate any danger. And that was despite the fact that, later, he tried to change the squad again, taking out Castro and Silva and bringing in Juan Carlos Pereira and Santiago Giordana.

Medellín was losing, due to fatigue or injury, its two best players, first Cristian Graciano and then Brayan León Muñiz. The match seemed under control.

But football is unpredictable. And in the fourth minute of injury time, Millonarios found the equaliser: Giordana scored, after a shot from Charrupí hit the Argentine’s body. The ball fell dead on the edge of the area, gently, and, in the only chance he had, ended in a goal.