Millionaires He did his homework and turned the score around against Junior with a 2-0 victory in El Campín to celebrate the Super League title.

One of the key players in Millonarios was the Argentine attacker Santiago Giordanawho surprised fans with his great performance.

Giordana had already had a great game over the weekend against Medellín in the 5-0 victory in the League and now he stood out with his first goal dressed in blue.

The attacker had an outstanding game, with a lot of sacrifice, with good partnership with Leonardo Castro and came out highly praised by the fans.

Giordana's happiness

Santiago Giordana celebrates with Millonarios.

At the end of the game, excited, Giordana talked about his first title with Millonarios. “Inexplicable, he looks at what people are, it is for them, for the family behind them and for this group that, with the little I know, deserves it,” said the attacker in Win Sports.

“I always dreamed of it and it came true and I'm very happy,” added the forward.

Giordana recalled that her best decision was to come to Millonarios and she is happy to be able to contribute to this title.

“I always said since they called me, don't hesitate, this great institution. This bears fruit and we are champions,” he commented. “This is for my family, my daughters, my wife and those who follow me.”

Finally, Giordana said: “I am happy, all the sacrifice pays off, we are champions and this continues and we are going to fight for more.”

