Santiago Giménez chose to make a risky move prior to the World Cup. The Mexican player decided to leave Cruz Azul where he was the undisputed starter and figure of the team and make the leap to Europe by signing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands. A positive signing for his career, although quite brave considering that the World Cup is played in a few months.
This weekend, the Eredivisie season formally kicked off in the Netherlands and Feyenoord thrashed their rivals 5-2. A game that Giménez witnessed from a box and where it has become clear to him that to be part of the eleven he will have to work very hard, because the competition is not easy at all.
The current ‘Bebote’ club showed outstanding attacking potential beyond the absence of Giménez. Similarly, the team’s ‘9’, Danilo, got a double on the first day, showing that he will not give up his place to anyone. Santi will have a lot of work to do as a striker, since it is clear that his arrival is not the solution to anything within Feyenoord and his presence is to expand the squad. The Mexican will be one more within the team, for which he will have to demonstrate his quality on the field from minute one to get a place in eleven.
