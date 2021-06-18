Santiago Giménez became one of the important players of Cruz Azul, and although he had a regular participation in the tournament, the league was the perfect moment where “the chaquito” showed that blue blood.
The Mexican youth has been the prey of several criticisms for being the son of Christian Giménez, one of the idols of the Cruzazulina fans, who could not win a title with Cruz Azul. Now your child is part of the celestial story.
Santiago knows that after having achieved the 2021 Guardians, the demands will become much greater because now the goal is to win everything. The players are not satisfied with what has been achieved so far and want to continue making history: “Many times achieving the goal makes you relax. In Cruz Azul we are going to go for the Bicampeonato, none of my teammates are satisfied with what we already did. It is very nice that today all the people bring the Cruz Azul shirt and are not ashamed. We want to make a vintage team “the player commented to WRadio.
After the great closing of the championship that he had, the 20-year-old player dreams of being in the Tokyo Olympic Games, and although that dream is fading every day as Giménez presented a muscle injury during the European tour of the Olympic Selection. he doesn’t lose hope of seeing his name make the final list: “I always have Faith, I will wait until the last moment and I hope to be on the final list, I will continue working because representing Mexico is the most beautiful thing“.
One of the news that has been talked about in recent days is about the Uruguayan Nacho RIvero, who ends his loan in a few days and whose continuity is becoming increasingly difficult, however, Santiago Giménez hopes that the directive make every last effort to retain the Uruguayan: “Nacho Rivero is a fundamental part of this title, his passion is contagious, it is the subject of the Board, but the effort must be made”, the player concluded.
The Mexican has 2 years left on his contract at Cruz Azul, where he hopes to consolidate with the first team and one day fulfill his dream of playing in Europe. The Cruzzulina fans will surely be very happy to see the commitment that the players have to continue winning important things, we will see if the directive does its thing with regard to reinforcements.
