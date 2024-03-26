Mexico City.- The Mexican Soccer Team has just suffered a strong setback against its staunch sports rival, USAin the Grand finale of the Concacaf Nations League carried out in Arlington, Texas.

The AT&T Stadium hosted the title match that the team from Gregg Berhalter after defeating the Selection of Jaime Lozano with another two to zero, which will remain in the history of the matches played between both teams.

In this match it was expected that Santiago Gimenez was in the axis of attack, despite the 'Jimmy' he sat it down again when counting center forward to Henry Martin, who waited for balls Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna to dunk in the opposite goal.

'Chaquito' He only played 25 minutes in the 'Final Four'. In semis versus Panama He stayed on the bench and in the final in view of USA He entered the 65th minute for 'The Witcher' Antuna.

In the first match 'Santi' Giménez exploded for not seeing participation, so much so that he kicked a bench, while in the second he earned the yellow card for faking a blow to the face that, in the first instance, was marked as a penalty until it was reversed by referee after attending the VAR.

After the defeat against the Stars and Stripes, Santiago Gimenez was in interview with Jorge 'Burro' Van Rankinfrom Caliente TV, to affirm that in our country the mexican player “It's unprofessional” compared to the football players who are active in Netherlands.

«Here (in the Netherlands) being professional is something normal, everyone is professional here, in Mexico there are few who are professionals and those are the ones that make the difference, here it is not enough for you to be professional, here you need to be professional and more If not, it's not enough for you because they are all very professional, they go all out for football, they arrive at 8-9 in the morning and leave at three in the afternoon,” he explained.

