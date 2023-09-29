Perhaps since Hirving Lozano’s best time with PSV, a Mexican footballer has not had such potential and projection as what Santiago Giménez can boast today with the Feyenoord team. What the former Cruz Azul did last year was very outstanding, historical figures for a national in the old continent, but what the Mexican National Team forward is signing right now is unimaginable, a start in the Eredivisie with 9 goals and two assists in only 6 appearances.
It is clear that Santiago is by far the best Mexican soccer player today and for the world, he is today one of the best U-23 prospects in the world. That being the case, it is expected that at the end of the season, if not this same football market Winter, the Feyenoord star finishes his training cycle with the Eredivisie champion club and makes the leap in quality to the best leagues on the planet.
In addition to the monitoring of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham during the Netherlands classic that advanced 90 minutes, now, Blid, a highly prestigious German source, confirms that Borussia Dortmund has started close monitoring work for Giménez, considering the Mexican a pearl that they can finish polishing and then resell as one of the best scorers on the planet. The reality is that the flood of people interested in the services of ‘Bebote’ is enormous and the most prudent thing for the ‘9’ is to have his suitcase ready, because at any moment he will leave the ranks of Feyenoord.
#Santiago #Giménez #steals #focus #Europe