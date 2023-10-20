Santiago Giménez’s season is going well above expectations. At the end of the previous cycle, the Mexican already shone as one of the most promising pearls in all of Europe, however, so far this year, the already stellar forward of the Mexican National Team has reaffirmed himself as one of the best ‘9 ‘from all over Europe and today, it is not known what the Feyenoord man’s sporting limit will be.
What is a fact is that the scorer and his time in the Dutch Eredivisie is about to end, it seems impossible that at the end of next summer the player will still be in the ranks of Feyenoord, but today, it seems viable that the center Tri forward left the Dutch champion club even in the winter market, as he has plenty of suitors on the way, one of them the current Serie A champion, Napoli.
Ekrem Konur anticipates that if Victor Osimhen seeks to force his departure from Napoli this winter for the Premier League or LaLiga of Spain in January, the Italian club has the strong name to take the place of the Nigerian, Santiago Giménez, since they have been giving for months They follow the forward of the Mexican National Team and value him as the man who can best fill the African’s gap. The move will not be easy, since the value of the Cruz Azul player has risen to 40 million euros and his price is above that figure.
