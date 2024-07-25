Santiago Giménez is coming off a great season with Feyenoord, which went from bad to worse with the club, due to a drop in level as well as a series of injuries. That being the case, the Mexican arrived at the Copa América as the star of the Mexican National Team, however, his level on par with the entire Tri was very low, which is why the attacker lost the market this summer, his suitors stopped trying to sign the ‘9’, there is only one left on the way.
Following the arrival of Morata to the ranks of Milan, the Italian club is no longer after Giménez, and as reported by KeryNews, the only team of quality interested in the Mexican is Tottenham. The London side have been following the performance of the Feyenoord man for months and despite his lack of playing time, they still have firm intentions of negotiating the purchase of Santiago, especially since the club has not signed any goalscorers.
As of today, there is no offer and, contrary to what the Mexican and his entourage expected, Giménez is already working in pre-season with Feyenoord after the power market across Europe closed for him. Santiago and his management hope to be able to negotiate with Tottenham this summer, since the Mexican does not wish to continue with the Dutch team, so he trusts that the Spurs will make a formal offer for his purchase, which will be valued between 30 and 50 million euros after the devaluation in the Copa América.
