The front Santiago Gimenez continue ‘on fire’ with him feyenoord. The Mexican attacker continues to give people something to talk about for the better, this due to the goals he has achieved since his arrival.
Due to his outstanding performances, he has started to attract the attention of international clubs, and teams like Sevilla and Benfica have already raised their hands to take over his services.
Now, on this occasion, a new ‘girlfriend’ has emerged for the Mexican selected forward, who continues to take the spotlight for his goals and remarkable performance both in the Europa League and in the Eredivisie.
According to information from the sports newspaper Recordhe newcastle of the Premier League joins the bid for the 21-year-old attacker, thus becoming the second English club to show interest in the ‘Bebote’, since the first was Brighton.
However, the board of directors of the Rotterdam group would not give such an easy way out for one of its pillars, in addition to the fact that it has a valid contract until June 30, 2026. Likewise, the value of Giménez has increased, going from 9 million euros at 19 million, this because of his level shown with Feyenoord.
Only a millionaire offer could change the minds of those in long pants of the Dutch club, since otherwise, Santiago Gimenez He would continue until the end of his contract.
So far, Santi Giménez has made a total of 36 appearances for Feyenoord, in addition to 17 goals and 3 assists.
