Santiago Giménez is one of the most talked about names in the market in recent hours, when the Mexican looked set to leave for the Premier League and join Nottingham Forest, the goalscorer along with his entourage decided to reject the offer while waiting for a better proposal at the close of the market or even in the winter, and it seems that the bet has been won, as the Bundesliga champions raise their hand for the signing of the star of the Mexican National Team.
Daniel Reyes Villaseñor, the same source who confirmed Giménez’s “no” to Nottingham, claims that Bayer Leverkusen have called Feyenoord to sound out Santiago’s market conditions before the summer closes. Xabi Alonso wants another centre forward in his squad and the team that has won everything at the local level has the Mexican as the strong name and the one that best fits the profile that the coach wants.
The source claims that there is no formal offer from Leverkusen at the moment, but points out that the interest is real and that, unlike what happened with Nottingham Forest, Bayer’s sporting project is much more attractive to Giménez and his entourage, so they hope that the move will be completed this summer, although they are even open to waiting six more months for the Bundesliga champions if they do not have the almost 40 million euros that Feyenoord are demanding for him.
