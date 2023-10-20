Santiago Giménez is one of the forwards of the moment in European football. The Mexican attacker currently plays for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie; In the current Dutch first division soccer campaign, the striker has 12 goals and two assists in eight games.
His performance has not gone unnoticed by the greats of the Old Continent and everything indicates that he could change scene in the coming weeks.
According to a report by journalist Kery Ruiz, the player who emerged from the basic forces of Cruz Azul has a formal offer from an important team from the Old Continent. This squad would not wait until summer and would seek to sign him in the winter transfer window.
In the same sense, reporter Fernando Esquivel stated that everything is moving forward for ‘Chaquito’ Giménez to change teams.
Esquivel revealed that there are already advanced negotiations between Feyenoord and the interested team and that there is a principle of agreement between all parties involved.
This report indicates that there would already be a verbal agreement and that the signing would take place in the coming days. Neither of the two sources revealed which team is interested in Santiago Giménez.
90min reported in late September that Giménez was being closely followed by scouts from teams such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.
In addition, teams such as West Ham, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan have been mentioned as possible destinations for the Aztec striker.
What will be the next step for Santiago Giménez in his European adventure?
