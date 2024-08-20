Santiago Giménez has had a brilliant start to the season. In three official games with Feyenoord, including one for the Dutch Super Cup, the Mexican has put in some impressive numbers, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists, as well as giving his team its first title of the season. This being the case, it seems that the player has the level to make the leap to a more competitive football and his move to the Premier League is already underway.
Sources in Mexico and England confirm that Nottingham Forest have put a formal offer on the table to Feyenoord for the transfer of Santiago this summer. The offer was reportedly 25 million euros fixed plus 10 million in variables, a proposal that has been rejected by the Dutch side. However, the information assures that the move is still on track and the signing remains viable as long as the Premier League club improves the aforementioned figures.
According to the same source, Giménez had a direct conversation with the English team’s coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, as well as with the vice president of Nottingham. After both interactions, the Mexican international has reportedly made the decision to accept the club’s offer and move to the Premier League, leaving everything else in the hands of Feyenoord and Forest, although with the hope and desire that the transfer will finally be finalized.
