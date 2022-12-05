The last few weeks have been intense for Santiago Gimenezthe young Mexican striker was not called up by Gerardo Martino to represent the Mexican team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however, he lived a very lucky episode on his vacation, where he proposed to his girlfriend, the actress fernanda serrano.
That way, santi gimenez remains in the spotlight, because, as if that were not enough, from Spain arises the version that the youth squad of the Machine would leave the feyenoord from the Netherlands. In the information published on social networks it is noted that the player will remain in Europe, but in another league.
According to information from the Spanish presenter, Claudia Garcia of We like soccerAragon sports program, the Mexican attacker is in the orbit of Sevilla, a team where his compatriot also plays Jesus Manuel Corona.
“World exclusive! Santiago Giménez is in the orbit of Sevilla. Monchi has already spoken with Feyenoord about a possible transfer in the summer. The Mexican likes him for his youth, physique and scoring percentagethey revealed.
According to the Spanish presenter, the board of directors of the Sevillian team, through its general sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejowould have already established communication with the directive of the whole of Rotterdam, with the apparent intention of starting negotiations in search of santi gimenez arrive in Spain for the next season.
Also, according to information from bolavipit’s known that Jorge SampaoliSevilla coach, “They do not have players with the qualities of Giménez, who can provide presence in the air and a great finishing ability. The only striker in the squad who meets that profile is Rafa Mir, but he has shown a discreet performance”.
Santiago Gimenez came to feyenoord in summer. And he immediately adapted to the team that even became the team’s offensive reference beyond the eredivisewell in the europa league he registers an average of one goal every 43 minutes and is the top scorer in the competition with four goals.
The Mexican is already back in the Netherlands after his vacations to report with the feyenoord and begin their preparation with a view to resuming their participation in the Dutch league, scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2023, when they face Utrecht on day 15.
