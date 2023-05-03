Santiago Giménez and his entourage understand that he is in the crosshairs of all of Europe. Despite the fact that today the Mexican has not made a decision and chooses to concentrate on closing the Eredivisie with the virtual champion, Feyenoord, both the former Cruz Azul and his father and representative, Christian Giménez, have good in Of course, offers will arrive from different parts of the world and sooner rather than later they will have to start the process of rejecting or accepting them.
This does not mean that there is no option for the striker to stay in the Netherlands for at least one more year, but the number of interested parties grows as the season progresses and the performance of the Tri striker improves. Now, from Spain, the third party interested in the Mexican has appeared. Sevilla has been the club that has been most interested in signing him since winter, Atlético de Madrid confirmed a follow-up to his presence and now Betis sees him as a very interesting market opportunity.
From Spain they report that the Betis team values the departure of William José at the end of the season and in this way they will require a striker who fully competes with Borja Iglesias and they see in Giménez an excellent option for it. The club from the city of Seville has been moving for a long time for people related to Mexican soccer and they understand that Santiago would be an interesting bet. The obstacle would be the price of 30 million, since it will only be affordable if there is a good transfer this summer.
