An unusual situation was experienced in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) yesterday, Tuesday. After a tough return from the jury to Georgina barbarossa, the driver Santiago Del Moro made a controversial comment to the participant.

“He said something so nice that it seemed like a goodbye, graveyard type”The actress commented before the MasterChef camera in reference to Del Moro’s words.

The participants who cooked last night on the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro were: Georgina Barbarossa, Dani La Chepi, Fernando Carlos, Daniel Aráoz and María O ‘Donnell.

At the beginning of the broadcast, the jury composed of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui He proposed to famous people to play Tuti Fruti in a gastronomic version.

Equipped with lecterns and markers, they had to write words that began with the letters that were coming out of a bolillero that Del Moro handled. Georgina had no luck in that garment.

After five rounds of gastronomic Tuti Fruti, the winner was Dani La Chepi. As a prize, she obtained a benefit: the possibility of being advised by the jury in the market.

The challenge faced by the participants consisted of incorporating fruits into a dish of their free choice.. As part of her benefit, La Chepi also decided what kind of fruits each of her colleagues would work with.

In turn, Maria O’Donnell, who had won the silver medal the week before, was able to decide who would cook a sweet dish and who a salty one.

Georgina had to cook a salty recipe that should contain tropical fruits. He opted to make pork ribs with pineapple and a brie and pistachio salad.

After the tasting, Germán Martitegui said: “The ribs are tasty, but they have a lot of mustard. If you are going to serve it like this, the idea of ​​the salad was good. But not a salad with half a kilo of brie cheese but with some vegetables. there’s a salad missing. ”

Then, Georgina exclaimed: “It is that I took the arugula from him because it had squashed all of me!”.

Lapidary, Martitegui replied: “Well, don’t let it go down on you. We have explained five hundred times that they can be put in ice water to keep them crispy.”

Georgina Barbarossa, on MasterChef Celebrity, received a lapidary criticism from Germán Martitegui. Capture TV.

“I forgot”, the participant was sincere. And Germán attacked: “It is that if every time I speak to you, you are speaking, you will never understand us”. “I paid attention to you today. It doesn’t irrigate my brain so much,” Georgina got spicy.

Damien Betular He also lashed out with everything: “What has absolutely nothing to do with it is the brie with the pistachios. If you put all that work on the pineapple and the rib, go for a garnish that calms it down.”

At this point, Barbarossa looked dejected because of the harsh criticism it was getting from the chefs. Then, Santiago Del Moro intervened:

“Georgi, I want to tell you something: you are a first figure of the show in our country and you came here as one more participant she asked him. And the truth is that it seems good to me that we tell you: thanks for being here“.

“I don’t know if you’re going to leave next Sunday or if you’re going to be the winner …”, the driver continued. “The moment of farewell,” Georgina said, puzzled.

“No, no, no,” Santi replied. I want to tell you that so far, your time at M has been very nice.asterChef Celebrity“.

“Thanks guys,” she replied. Then, in front of the show’s camera, Georgina shared her doubts about the host’s comment: “He said something nice to me, but it was so cute it seemed like a cemetery goodbye.”

Georgina Barbarossa, on the comment that Santiago Del Moro made to her on MasterChef Celebrity: “It seemed like a goodbye.” Capture TV.

In truth, he had nothing to say goodbye since when it came time to give the verdict of the night, the jury decided that Georgina and Dani La Chepi go up to the balcony. That is, they will cook today on “benefit Wednesday.”

For their part, María O ‘Donnell, Fernando Carlos and Daniel Aráoz – who was outraged by the jury – went to Thursday’s playoff. In that instance, the three will have to fight not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

