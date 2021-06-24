Santiago Del Moro revealed how the jury vote for the final from MasterChef Celebrity, which will be broadcast today, Thursday, at 22, on Telefe.

Yesterday the two finalists – Gastón Dalmau and Georgina Barbarossa – were seen cooking for the last time at MasterChef. Tonight it will be known which of them is consecrated champion of the gastronomic reality, according to the decision of the jury made up of Donato De Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui.

The million dollar question is how the three chefs vote to choose the winner. Santiago Del Moro gave the answer to Robertito Funes Ugarte, who put him in the taxi of “Viajechef” and took him home, once yesterday’s broadcast ended, Wednesday.

In the course of the talk, Santi said: “Shall I tell you what the voting is like? These are details that very few people know …”. It was enough that he proposed it so that Robertito was excited to hear the revelation.

Robertito Funes Ugarte got to Santiago Del Moro in the “Viajechef” taxi hours before the final of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Del Moro then explained: “The chefs, for the final, vote before a notary public. Each chef gives a score to each of the dishes on the menu that each finalist made: the starter, the main and the dessert. That is, each chef puts three scores on an envelope. No member of the jury knows what scores the other two gave“.

“The envelopes go to a notary public – he continued specifying -. At this moment, the notary is the only one who has the information on the result of the votes. Two finals are recorded and tomorrow (for today, Thursday), minutes before leaving the air, according to the result of the vote, is the final that is broadcast “.

“And why is that?” Asked Robertito. “So that it is not spoiled and to maintain until the last moment the expectation that anything can happen,” answered Del Moro.

Behind the scenes

During the ride in the taxi, Santiago Del Moro told what it is like behind the scenes of MasterChef. “It is a program that is put together in layers – he pointed out -. There are many hours to put together that program that looks like a movie. The recording days are from 8 to 10 hours a day”.

“The participants arrive at noon. Sometimes, they have previous classes, there is the whole part of the reality show, the testimonies … What is in real time is the kitchen. That is, if there are 45, 60 or 90 minutes, it is cooked in real time and then it is edited. It is a program that has a quality, a very high invoice, and there is the result “.



Santiago Del Moro: “I didn’t think any of them (Georgina Barbarossa and Gastón Dalmau) would reach the final of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Del Moro driving

“As a driver, I had to be up to the task,” Santiago Del Moro commented to Robertito Funes. It is a strange program for a conductor because I had to find my space and, somehow, try to make my own a format that has been done for so many years ”,

“I think I put my stamp on the show. I wanted to give him vertigo, tension and excitement … “. “You contain the people,” said Robertito. “There is a work of mine that sometimes you don’t see,” Del Moro agreed. I am all the time containing the participant, I am very interested in what happens to him ”.

How do you prepare to be there, focused, attentive to everything …? “, Asked Funes Ugarte.” With all the programs that I have done and working for so many years live, all the tools that I have served me for this program . Here you have to manage what you can do and you have to play very limited, “explained the driver.

And he added: “Maria O’Donnell told me something that seemed very funny and very accurate: that I am a bit of everyone’s psychologist. I try to make them feel good. MasterChef is a show where you have a good time: No fights, no cheap shots, no teasing. You simply show yourself as you are, because so many hours end up undressing you “

The driver’s candidate



Cande Vetrano was eliminated in the semifinal of “MasterChef Celebrity”. Capture TV.

“I realized that MasterChef it is not just a cooking show. Obviously, you have to cook well. But do you know who wins? The strongest, “said Santiago.

“The Georgi or the Dalmau?”, Asked Robertito. “Either one deserves to win because they were both the strongest.”

That said, Santiago Del Moro made his big confession: “I didn’t think any of them were going to make it to the final.”

“I had a lot of faith in Cande (Vetrano). For me, Cande was everything. She made the mistake of getting angry at first, but she quickly reversed it,” the driver was honest.



Santiago Del Moro: “I didn’t think any of them (Gastón Dalmau and Georgina Barbarossa) were going to reach the final.”

“He put a lot of chips on La Chepi, at the beginning …”, Del Moro also admitted. “And Sol Pérez?”Robertito intervened. “Sol was the best student,” the driver considered. “Sol studied like no other. What Sol lacked was court eating: Sol has not tried much, because his diet is very limited. That, in a way, played against him “.

“What happened to the Gunda?”, raised Funes Ugarte, referring to Claudia “Gunda” Fontán. “His head was left out, because he screwed up and paid for that, and he ended up leaving,” analyzed Santiago Del Moro, the driver of MasterChef Celebrity, whose second edition will come to an end tonight at 22.

ACE