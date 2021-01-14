Santiago del Estero recorded two deaths by coronavirus and 141 new cases in the last 24 hours, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Wednesday night.

The fatal victims are two men, 81 and 96 years old. Both were interned in private sanatoriums in the provincial capital.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now amounts to 218.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, showed a decline compared to the 177 positives from the previous day.

Those infected in the last 24 hours in Santiago del Estero were diagnosed on 675 Covid-19 tests processed.

Of the 141 new cases, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 90.

The interior of the province had 51 positives, distributed as follows: Añatuya, with 12; Rio Hondo hot springs, seven; New Hope, four; Bandera, Clodomira, El Mojón, Forres and Herrera, three; Frías and Monte Quemado, two; and There We’ll See, Beltrán, Cañada Escobar, El Quebrachal, Los Juríes, Los Pirpintos, Selva, Tintina and Villa Ojo de Agua, one in each district.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Wednesday.

“There is a significant community circulation of the virusTherefore, it is essential to comply with preventive protocols, especially people in risk groups, either with advanced age or pre-existing diseases. Taking care of ourselves and others, is our priority responsibility facing this growing and dangerous circulation of the virus, “said Governor Gerardo Zamora on Sunday, after confirming that he had been infected with Covid-19.

Santiago del Estero is close to 20,000 positives. With a total of 19,241, is the sixteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 16,653 people (including the 48 that overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,329 (on Tuesday they were 2,238).

LP