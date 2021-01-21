Santiago del Estero recorded 113 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, without deaths, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its report this Wednesday night. In this way, the province exceeded the barrier of 20,000 infected.

The contagion curve showed a decline compared to 153 positives on Tuesday.

The infected of the day were diagnosed on 575 tests by Covid-19 processed.

Of the 113 new cases detected, the departments Capital-Band concentrated 64.

The interior of the province had 49 positives, distributed as follows: Añatuya, with 15; Fernandez, nine; Cold, five; Los Juríes and Termas de Río Hondo, four; Mount Quemado and New Hope, three; Tintin, two; and Averías, Taboada Station, Icaño and Los Telares, one in each district.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Santiago del Estero corresponding to this Wednesday.

With a total of 20,024 infections, Santiago del Estero is the fifteenth province of the country that accumulates the highest number of cases.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, in March, remains at 222.

They have already recovered from the coronavirus 17,062 people (including the 82 who overcame the disease in the last 24 hours), while active cases increased to 2,699 (There were 2,668 on Tuesday).

LP