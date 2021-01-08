A 20-year-old girl and her 10-year-old neighbor were arrested in the street by the police. The young woman was wearing the chinstrap around her neck and when they told her to put it on, she ignored it and said that she “couldn’t breathe.” Both they were taken to the police station and the minor had to be withdrawn by the parents.

The case happened in Brea Pozo, a small town 70 kilometers from Santiago del Estero capital, on Thursday noon. The young women were about to cross the street, heading towards the town’s main square, when they were intercepted by police personnel, since The youngest was not wearing a chinstrap and the oldest had it around her neck.

When asked to put on the chinstrap, they replied that “they couldn’t breathe or speak”. The police personnel then took them to the police station. When they found that one was a minor, 10 years old, they intervened with the prosecutor Jesica Lucas and called the parents to remove her.

At the police station the girl’s father, a retired police officer from the province of Salta who was visibly confused, He would have explained that in his province they do not normally use the chinstrap. A record was drawn up and it was arranged that the girl go with her parents.

Meanwhile, the major was issued the offense record. The mother of the minor, Evangelina Luque, made the case viral on social networks and denounced that her daughter she was forced to sign the act “for her freedom”. In the afternoon, with the advice of a lawyer, the girl’s mother denounced the head of the Brea Pozo section, Adrián Argañaraz, for “institutional violence and abuse of authority.”

Meanwhile, the Santiago police chief, Commissioner Roger Coronel, told Clarion that two women were actually taken to the police station. “When they were identified, one of 20 and a minor, the prosecutor (Jesica Lucas) intervened, who ordered that the minor be returned to her parents. They arrived quickly.”

In a photo that was viralized by the parents, it appears the minor signing a police report. Coronel explained that it is “an act of delivery of the minor signed by the parents and the girl to one side” and that some prosecutors require this procedure.

“The father of the minor came to the police station very confused; he is a retired policeman from Salta, who, very angry, said that in his province ‘there are not so many demands’ to use the mask,” the Chief of Police told Clarion.

The parents viralized photographs of the minor on social networks. “In one of the photos he appears with his hands behind him; I want to clarify that the photos were not taken by police personnel and that the girl was not abused at any time“added the police official.

In any case, the case is being investigated by the prosecutor Jesica Lucas. “The minor has not been arrested or apprehended; the oldest, 20 years old, had a record drawn up; it is unfortunate how the father (the retired police officer) misrepresented the facts and made the photographs viral,” he lamented.

“That they do not use the media to misrepresent the facts,” added the Chief of Police, who assured that he had already spoken with the officers of the Brea Pozo section and learned about the situation.

