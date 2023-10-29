The Centennial Trophy has served to measure the status of the best sailors in the Region in light sailing. Organized by the Real Club de Regatas de Santiago de la Ribera, it closed yesterday, after a second day marked by the wind, not as good as Saturday’s, although in intensity (12 knots maximum), but not in direction , since the constant roles of the wind (change of direction) led to many stoppages.

With this wind carousel, the two regatta committees were only able to complete two races for the optimists, one for the ILCA 4, two for the ILCA 6 while the snipe were the only ones who could close the program, thanks to those gaps they had between the outputs of the other classes.

In the optimist, Gonzalo Fanlo (CN Mar Menor) was the absolute winner. Equality was once again the tone. Behind, in this absolute general classification, María Meseguer (RCR Santiago de la Ribera) qualified, with 10 points, 1 more than the champion, also being the first female in sub-16 and sub-13, while the bronze went to hung up for Alejandra González (RCR Santiago de la Ribera).

The victory in the snipe class went to Sergio Barrionuevo and Fede Gálvez, the big favorites

By category, Joaquín Peralta from Madrid (RCN de Madrid) won the under-13 category. As for the under-11s, the title traveled to Cartagena thanks to Valentina González-Costea (RCR Cartagena) while in the boys the trophy stayed at home, thanks to the triumph of Guillermo González (RCR Santiago de la Ribera).

Unstable wind



As planned, and with the only surprise being that unstable wind, the favorites delivered in a very complicated Mar Menor. Aitana Baeza (FVRM) won the final victory, thanks to the 15 points achieved, with one discard, and completing two tests. She finished third overall. In the men’s category, it could not be other than Carlos Martínez (RCR Santiago de la Ribera) who achieved the final victory, followed by Manu García and José Mª Justicia, both from the FVRM team.

In ILCA 4, Cartagena’s Guillermo León (RCR Cartagena) did not give his rivals any options in the only race they were able to complete, although they all managed to finish with an NCS (He did not navigate the course) so only the three are counted for the 22 registered. Saturday tests. The women’s title went to Elsa Rodado (RCR Cartagena) who, in addition, finished in third position overall.

Sergio Barrionuevo and Fede González, from CN Los Nietos, won the Centenario Trophy in the snipe class. Silver and bronze were two other representatives of this club. Alberto Martínez and María Valverde, second, and Manu Madrid and José Juan Valverde, third.

The trophy presentation was attended by José Miguel Luengo, mayor of San Javier, who was accompanied by Jaime Ponce, vice president of the RCRSR; Ignacio Meseguer and Carlos Martínez, members of the board of directors; Sergio Martínez, Sports Councilor of San Javier; Pedro López, Regional Secretary of Optimist; Ana Sánchez del Campo, president of the Word Sailing Rules Committee and Mauricio Ruiz, manager and municipal mayor of Santiago de la Ribera.