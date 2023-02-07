Mexico.- The Panist Santiago Creel Miranda it grows an uncomfortable profile for the Fourth Transformation, not only because of his position as president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, but also because of his open aspirations to be a presidential candidate in 2024. These and more reflections were shared by political experts consulted by THE DEBATE .

Candidate

Until now, various events have woven a tense relationship between President AMLO, morenistas, PT supporters and the blue and white legislator.

In this regard, Aarón Sánchez, analyst and political columnist, considered thathe president López Obrador is already assuming a more aggressive attitude towards his opponents, especially those who have expressed interest in leading the presidential candidacy for the opposition alliance, such as the case of Santiago Creel. He explained that the legislator is listed as one of the pretenders and within the National Action Party he has a specific and quite important weight. Now he mentioned What Creel does is simply express the position of the various opposition parties.s regarding the famous Plan B in electoral matters.

Brunette

He analyzed that this has generated a fairly strong reaction from the president, although he considered that he does it unnecessarily and inexplicably, “his attitude is expressed more by the intention of annihilating all opposition political figures,” he launched.

For his part, Jaime Gonzales, a political analyst, added that the various criticisms that Santiago Creel has been subjected to are part of an already assembled script.

He explained that it should not be forgotten that Creel has been a leading figure in the opposition against Morena and agreed to highlight his presidential aspirations. “By writing it in that script, what they are trying to do is continue to discredit the work that all the people who are active in political parties opposed to Morena and the president are doing,” he said.

Goes through Mexico

In this sense, the analyst Saúl Lara added that President AMLO likes to open fronts everywhere. Disagree with anyone who contradicts you or who does something that goes against your purposes.

“It is sad that a president of a body other than the Executive Power is treated like this. It is the custom that he throws at everything that moves, ”she criticized.

For Aarón Sánchez, the strange part of this political framework is why the Va por México alliance, made up of PAN, PRI and PRD, is leaving only Santiago Creel, particularly when recalling that the leaders of the parties said that their alliance was electoral, but also legislative. “It is seen that the other parties are not expressing themselves in support of Santiago Creel, that is what is striking. They should already be acting as an opposition alliance, close ranks, ”he launched.

political game

In agreement, the analysts considered that Santiago Creel is also served by the current discrepancies from the political point of view.

Aarón Sánchez emphasized that the PAN member is also taking advantage of a golden opportunity to excel and line up to the presidential candidacy. He added that in a way, President AMLO is aware that talking about him makes him grow above other figures who may want to be candidates. “It is a political game of both,” he considered.

Jaime Gonzales emphasized that for those who are against López Obrador it is good that Santiago Creel be criticized, since that means that he is doing his job well, his role, since the president of the board of deputies should not be employee or messenger of the President of the Republic.

For his part, Saúl Lara highlighted the experienced profile in the public service of Santiago Creel, who has already served as Secretary of the Interior, knowing what is required in Mexico to improve conditions of a political and social nature.

“He would be regardless of ideologies, a good candidate.” Particularly by Acción Nacional or the coalition between the PAN and the PRI”.

The keys

Deputy

In August 2022, Santiago Creel was elected president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies.

Reform

Under his presidency, the electoral reform proposed by AMLO did not pass and the president sent Plan B.

Event

During the beginning of the sessions, Creel prevented the passage of the war band sent by Sedena, because the soldiers arrived armed. The above was criticized by AMLO, Morena and the PT. Deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña asked to remove him from office.

Speech. In the event of the Political Constitution, Santiago Creel called on López Obrador to discuss and rectify Plan B of the electoral reform.

Snub

Yesterday, AMLO refused the dialogue proposed by Creel, pointing out that the dialogue they want seeks perks and return to the Moches. Morenistas like Mario Delgado called the legislator incongruous and hypocritical.