Mexico.- The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Santiago Creel, challenged AMLO’s “corcholatas” for the 2024 elections to answer your questions about how they would run their governments if they won the presidency.

From his Twitter account, Santiago Creel released the questions addressed to the candidates for the presidential succession: claudia sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City; The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard and the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez.

In addition, the PAN asked the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that he does not answer the questions addressed to his “corchocolates” heading to 2024.

“Don’t answer them yourself, it’s not worth getting involved in thisis the head of state, he should be addressing these problems that are not being solved. Let your ‘bottle caps’ answer themif they want to answer them and if they dare to honor what you president is doing,” Creel launched AMLO.

There were seven questions that the PAN deputy formulated, which question the Morenoites about whether they plan to continue with the same AMLO policy in matters such as public security, society, economy and international politics.

These are the questions that Santiago Creel challenged Morena’s “corcholatas” towards 2024 to answer:

Are you going to continue with the same policy regarding public security?

Will they continue with the same policy in social matters?

Are they going to continue with their same policy of destroying institutions?

Are you going to continue with this policy of not talking?

Will they continue with the same policy in international matters?

Are they going to continue with the same policy of allying with the dictatorships to the south? With Cuba, Nicaragua and with Venezuela

Will they continue with the same economic policy?

Until now, Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard and Adán Augusto López have not responded to the questions of the PAN, who in recent days declared that the destination of the “corcholatas” is the garbage.

It should be remembered that López Obrador himself has referred to Morena’s applicants as his “corcholatas”, for which the term has been taken up by the opposition, although in a derogatory way.

“After an uncovering, a bottle of cork is thrown in the trash, although it can be an object that is recycled,” launched the president of the Chamber of Deputies in response to the list of “uncovered” opposition figures that AMLO released, where the panista was included.

“In the opposition we do not refer to anyone with nicknames, as the President of the Republic does with those close to him. If he calls corcholatas to the candidates of his party, he has every right. It is a derogatory nickname to refer to something that goes in the trash and loses its strength,” Creel said.