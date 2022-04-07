Santiago Cañizares has decided to leave his Instagram account. The exporter has expressed, on the same social network, his intention to close his account, he does not know if temporarily or permanently.

Santi has wanted to thank the affection of his followers, although he has asked them to avoid comments because he is not going to read them as he usually did.

After his separation from his ex-wife, Mayte García, the current commentator and youtuber It has not been through its best moment. Although the divorce is ratified, both continue to maintain a cordial relationship for the good of the four children they have in common.

Cañizares has been one of the most acclaimed Spanish athletes for almost two decades. The 52-year-old former soccer player has suffered beyond his sporting facet, several events that have marked him forever, such as the death of his son Santi.

On his farm, surrounded by his animals and in the silence that he likes so much, Santi decides in this way to dispense with the noise of social networks for a moment. A decision that more and more celebrities and influencers they are drinking. Whatever Cañete’s reasons for making this decision, from As we send them all our support and affection.