The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero, went out to cross Mauricio Macri on the night of this Thursday just a few minutes after the presentation of First time, the book of the former president.

It was the first official response of the Casa Rosada in the face of the political reappearance of the former president and reference of Together for Change in the framework of an electoral year.

“While some are already campaigning for elections, we continue to vaccinate. That is the only important campaign today, and he has to find us more united than ever, “Cafiero published in his official Twitter story.

The official accompanied his tweet with audiovisual material on the vaccination campaign in different provinces of the country.

Half an hour after Cafiero’s tweet, and surprisingly, Alberto Fernández headed a national chain to take stock of the year of the quarantine and ask reinforce the care against covid in the face of the arrival of the second wave.

.The president reviewed the measures taken a year after the mandatory isolation was announced and pointed to the “Global delay in vaccine production.”

After the national chain, which had no specific announcements, political analysts argued that Fernández He sought with this strategy to indirectly stay with the political agenda of the day.

In the presentation of First timeMauricio Macri focused on criticism of Kirchnerism and “populism”, avoided giving definitions of candidacies and called for the unity of all aspects of Together for Change.

“Kirchnerism is a final expression of populism in Argentina. Populism generates the destruction of the value of the word. They build their own truth and populism grows as resignation advances, “said Macri.

And he added: “We need hawks, pigeons, sparrows and even chickens, we need everything, because this new Kirchnerist cycle has returned with more determination to alter the rules of the game. “

Of the presentation act, that took place in RecoletaReferences from the opposition alliance participated, such as the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; former Peronist senator Miguel Pichetto and former Chief of Cabinet of the Cambiemos administration, Marcos Peña, as well as Senator Martín Lousteau and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, among others.

