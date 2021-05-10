The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, was in charge this Monday of going out to answer Juan Grabois and Emilio Pérsico, two of the main social references within the ruling coalition Frente de Todos who in the last hours criticized the decision of the Casa Rosada to channel the Alimentar la Expansion of resources for the sectors most exposed to the blow of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“This direct help that is given to families, to kids, to girls, is substantial to begin to solve those figures that hurt us so much: 42% of poverty, but also 57.7% of poverty between 0 and 14 years. The policy of the Alimentar Card aims at that segment “, justified the national official, before the consultation of Clarion.

Cafiero avoided polemicizing and feeding the tense internal of the ruling party regarding the use of public resources. Even, ignored the harsh terms used by Grabois, leader of the Excluded Workers Movement (MTE) and the Frente Patria Grande, and Persico, who in addition to leading the Evita Movement is secretary of the Social Economy of the Ministry of Development.

“It’s stupid politics,” Grabois repeated in his last interviews. Thus, he redoubled the proposals made by Persico hours after the announcement by President Alberto Fernández, considering that the Alimentar Card “is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow.”

Asked about this, the Chief of Staff took care to point out why the national government decided to reinforce this program instead of reactivating the Emergency Family Income (IFE), which Grabois and other members of the ruling party claim, and which was applied during the quarantine against the first wave of the coronavirus to assist a universe of 9 million people. Each beneficiary received three monthly payments of 10,000 pesos.

“The national government has decided that the public policy of the Alimentar Card is more efficient when it comes to reaching that household that has children between 0 and 14 years old, and that in this way they can access the food they need”, Cafiero pointed out.

He emphasized that the “Alimentar lo que Has, also, is a capacity to work on the food security of our kids, because there we are going to see what are the consumptions they are having”.

“The vast majority of expenses are for the purchase of milk, meat, fruits and vegetables. There are the resources of the Alimentar Card, “said the national official, despite the proposals of Grabois, who this Monday also questioned that bank commissions are charged on these consumptions.

Cafiero recalled that the program will now reach “almost 4 million headlines“.” For us, all these policies are comprehensive policies and what they seek is that are focused directly, in the sectors that are needing. And that they are sustained over time, that a trajectory can be evaluated, “he said.

Finally, the chief of ministers recalled that the decisions made in the national Cabinet are defined according to the criteria established by President Fernández.

“We have the instruction of the President to do everything necessary to alleviate the impact of the pandemic and especially the impact of poverty on our people, so we will continue to allocate these resources in the policies that we identify as the most efficient” , got engaged.

The “price gutter” warning

Cafiero made these statements within the framework of an act that he led at the Berazategui Timber Pole, to present together with the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, a line of credits from the Banco de la Nación Argentina for the digitization of SMEs, with rates subsidized by the National Fund for Productive Development (FONDEP).

There, the Chief of Staff took the opportunity to ratify the Casa Rosada’s complaint about the advance of inflation and called for replicating the “political sensitivity” in the business world.

“We need that all this effort that is being made does not go down the price gutter,” he warned.

In this regard, he reminded the private sector referents that the Casa Rosada “avoided with the Minister (of Economy Martín) Guzmán, starting with the restructuring of the debt, that the effort of the Argentines is not going to pay the debt. “.

Followed, he insisted: “Now we need the commitment of our entrepreneurs so that the recovery effort does not go down the price gutter. “

The new line for the digitization of SMEs together with the BNA that was announced has a total amount of $ 1 billion that are intended for the purchase of 4.0 equipment and / or software licenses that allow small and medium-sized companies to take a productive leap through solutions linked to digital transformation, such as the automation of production processes, production control or remote monitoring systems or aspects related to online marketing.

SMEs may request loans from $ 3 million up to a maximum amount of $ 30 million, with a fixed rate of 20%, subsidized by FONDEP. The repayment period is 48 to 60 months, with a 6-month grace period on the capital.

