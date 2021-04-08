Santiago Cafiero, Chief of Cabinet of the Nation, affirmed this Wednesday that Chile only received 30,000 vaccines from Pfizer against the coronavirus and from the neighboring country they quickly highlighted their error on social networks, and explained that they already have more than 1,2000,000 doses.

Trying to justify the slow pace of the vaccination campaign in Argentina, the official said that several drug manufacturing companies did not comply with their delivery contracts and exemplified with the case of Pfizer in Chile: “Pfizer’s vaccines practically did not reach the region. Only 30,000 vaccines arrived in Chile and that is why they had to go out to buy urgently more doses to China, to Sinovac “.

However, the data that Cafiero released during the interview with TN It is very far from reality, and this was made known to him by various users on the networks, including journalists and even Chilean politicians.

“In Chile, to date, we have received 1,284,075 doses of Pfizer, not 30,000. In December we received the first shipment, the last on March 24. @SantiCafiero very misinformed and lowering the profile of Chile“Breaking News Chile wrote in a tweet, accompanied by a news item that reviews the official figures.

He also spoke about it Rodrigo Yáñez Benítez, Chilean lawyer and politician who holds the position of Undersecretary of International Economic Relations in the Government led by Sebastián Piñera: “I can specify that with the 234,000 arriving tomorrow at @NuevoPudahuel (airport), will be 1,886,625 doses“.

Meanwhile, Chile leads one of the campaigns with the best vaccination rate in the region, although its effort is not accompanied by the epidemiological situation it is experiencing. It is that the second wave of infections reached the country and already exceed 5,000 infected daily, while there is a record of occupation of the Intensive Care Units.

According to the data released by the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, seven of the nineteen million inhabitants They have already received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Hello Sebastián, I can specify that with the 234,000 that will arrive tomorrow at @NewPudahuel, will be 1,886,625 doses. Greetings. – Rodrigo Yañez (@rodrigoyanezb) April 8, 2021

Chile registered 5,134 new cases and 62 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the report published by the Ministry of Health of that country. In total, the number of infected amounts to 1,043,022, while the deceased, 23,796.

DB