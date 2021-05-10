With Alberto Fernández on a European tour, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, led an event in Berazategui on Monday. In line with the latest public appearances of the President, Cafiero also used the microphone to question the management of former President Mauricio Macri.

In his speech, Cafiero highlighted the role of SMEs in the economy and he remarked that during the governments of Macri and María Eugenia Vidal “there was a lack of political sensitivity towards those sectors.”

Accompanied by the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, the Chief of Staff spoke of “four years of indolence” in which the Berazategui Timber Pole – where he led the event – “almost had to resist.”

“An idea of ​​discouragement prevailed. Public policies went completely against any productive project of these characteristics, but someone won, not everyone lost. “he raised.

In this regard, Cafiero pointed out that “friends of the former president, many of them, did win and they are the ones who profit from discouragement, they are the ones who profit from telling you that your company is not competitive, that you should import instead of producing “.

“In the ministry that Matías Kulfas leads today, SME entrepreneurs carried investment folders and told them that it was not possible to carry them out and that they had to import,” he added.

Santiago Cafiero led an event and questioned the Government of Mauricio Macri. Presidency photo.

In this sense, the official attacked opposition sectors considering that “when they tell you that the country is shit, it is because there is someone profiting behind it, wanting discouragement to become flesh in order to change the economic model.”

When leading the First Meeting for Productive Reactivation, he added that “we have to be completely frank and try to advance the consensus that is possible.” “For us, the model is that of production and work, and we want to reach consensus following that line,” he emphasized.

“Speculative capitals, those that still do not tolerate that a 99% cut has been achieved, have voices in the mainstream press that explain what is supposed to be done hiding that these policies always benefit those who concentrate wealth,” he concluded.

AFG