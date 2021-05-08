After the weeks of tension between the Nation and the City due to school attendance, the head of the National Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, warned this Saturday that when the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, “does not comply” with the DNU that establishes a series of restrictions in the AMBA “what happens is what we see in the intensive therapies of the City of Buenos Aires, which there are no more beds“.

Speaking to Radio 10, the coordinating minister stressed: “The DNU that is in force (until next May 21) set well objective parametersIt sets clearly visible parameters, and that DNU Larreta is not willing to comply either. “

Along these lines, Cafiero highlighted: “We we will continue with the measures we are taking, because we have this priority right ahead of us, which is the right to life. “

