The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, ratified this Saturday that “there was never an impediment” so that the different jurisdictions of the country, including the City of Buenos Aires, buy vaccines against the coronavirus and pointed to what part of the opposition seems to seek “more an electoral political effect with their statements.”

“The City was always authorized. There is a law last year that had the debate of all political forces and the support of some members of the opposition. It was public knowledge. But the political and electoral effect of a statement is worth more than reading a regulation, “Cafiero said in statements to FM Millenium.

“It’s always okay for districts to get busy and collaborate with the vaccination process, “he added. “If they -for the opposition- They are here to collaborate, welcome.

On Friday, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, acknowledged that it is “difficult” to buy vaccines from a district or municipality because “large suppliers, such as Russia or China, negotiate with national governments” and private laboratories “they have their production compromised complete for many months. “

The deputy head of the Buenos Aires Government, Diego Santilli, detailed this Saturday that the district will try to negotiate with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Chief of Staff asserted that with his statements this week, when he said that jurisdictions can buy vaccines on their own, he sought that “the false news that there was an impediment of the national government so that the provinces or the City can also start their negotiations. “

“The purchase strategy of the national government was to carry out the purchase of 65 million doses and we are expecting that the terms of the contracts will be met, but there are difficulties at the global level and Argentina is no exception,” said Cafiero.

Postponement of the elections



Cafiero affirmed that any type of modification of the electoral schedule must have an agreement and political consensus and announced that the national government will adapt the calendar according to what the Congress decides, where a possible postponement of the STEP and the legislative elections is discussed, before the second wave of coronavirus infections.

“If Congress modifies the electoral calendar, we will adapt what we have done to make it work with a new schedule,” he said.

On Friday, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, sent to the parliamentary heads of Together for Change the draft of a project to modify the electoral calendar “for the only time”, in which he proposes to postpone the STEP until 12 September and legislative elections until November 14.

NE