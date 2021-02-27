The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, reported this Saturday that his coronavirus test was negative and does not present symptoms, after being in close contact with the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I received the result of the PCR that I performed yesterday: it is negative. I have no symptoms and I feel fine. Following the protocol, I will not be present at the opening of the Congress sessions“Cafiero said this afternoon on his Twitter account.

“To take care of ourselves and others, let us continue to respect prevention measures,” he added.

Cafiero had reported that because of having shared activities with Minister Vizzotti, he was undergoing the recommended isolation.

Vizzotti discovered he had covid after Cafiero ordered all Cabinet officials they had to be tested to attend the inauguration of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, along with Alberto Fernández.

The Minister and the Chief of Cabinet they had been together in the car that took them to Ezeiza to receive the first doses of the Chinese vaccine. Also Cafiero’s spokesman and his driver, who traveled in the car, had to isolate themselves.

These contagions said from the Casa Rosada were the ones that triggered Alberto Fernández’s request for social movements that support the Government to suspend Monday’s demonstration in Congress, within the framework of the President’s speech.

Official sources explained that “we are convinced that the only thing mobilizing people does is multiplying infections, at a time when we are lowering the level and we do not want to encourage it to rise again.” This Saturday there will be a “flag” of the opposition in protest of the Vip vaccination scandal.

