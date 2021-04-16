The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, stopped the appointment of the head of the Agency for Access to Public Information (AAIP), to analyze the 30 challenges he received the official candidate Gustavo Fuertes during the public hearing that was held last month.

Sources close to Cafiero pointed to Clarion who resolved to suspend the terms of their appointment -which expired 10 days ago- because they received two types of objections: about the audience and about the candidate.

The challenges to the public hearing, which was held on March 23, stated that a “live television broadcast should be carried out, something that is not foreseen in the procedure,” said sources from the Chief of Staff, “since freedom was guaranteed. participation”. As for the challenge against the candidate, the argument was for “not considering him suitable.”

“These challenges they interrupt the terms and the appointment procedure. Both are in the process of being resolved and until that happens, no progress can be made. We do not have a deadline because it depends on whether or not they appeal that resolution on the challenges, “they clarified at the Chief of Staff.

Those who questioned Fuertes’ nomination stated that lacks “suitability and autonomy” for the position, since he does not register any antecedents on specific issues and works as an advisor to the Cabinet Headquarters.

“The important thing is that if they are truly analyzing what happened in the audience, there is nothing to analyze, because no one in the audience supported this candidate “, said to Clarion Pablo Secchi, executive director of the Citizen Power.

The 20 exhibitors who spoke during the public hearing asked that Cafiero withdraw the candidacy of Gustavo Fuertes and not designate him as the head of the Access Agency. All pointed out their lack of training and experience in specific issues, as well as their political dependence on Cafiero, since he works as legal advisor to the Secretariat for Administrative Coordination of Cabinet Headquarters and never did even a course on issues of access to public information or protection of personal data.

From one of the entities that also objected to the appointment of Forts, they highlighted that there is no current regulation that suspends the deadlines for the appointment of the head of the Access Agency. “The law is clear that they have to decide within seven days of the public hearing, which was held on March 23,” they told Clarion.

“The national government must withdraw the candidacy of Fuertes without further delaying the process. It is essential that in the context of the pandemic and with the level of social conflict that we have, there is this tool from the agency for access to information to learn more” , raised to Clarion Deputy Karina Banfi (Together for Change). And he added: “More than 30 challenges determine that it is necessary to look for another candidate and guarantee the full exercise of public knowledge to citizens.”

“I was surprised that here there were 50 letters of endorsement, but none have been present at the hearing to defend it. I would have liked to hear from those who support this application, “said Noel Alonso Murray, executive director of the Legislative Board, during the hearing.

It is that although there were 50 adhesions and 30 rejections in writing to the official proposal, none of those who endorsed Fuertes did so in public at the hearing where his candidacy was debated.

At that hearing, which was followed by more than 100 attendees, there were 64 registered to speak, of which half supported Fuertes’s candidacy and the other half rejected it. But finally all those who supported the official candidate were unsubscribed and 20 people spoke: 11 representatives of entities specialized in access to public information and protection of personal data, four legislators from JxC and five people interested in the issues on which the Agency works.

They all questioned the official proposal and They demanded that the Government withdraw the Fuertes proposal and propose another candidate.

The candidate Gustavo Fuertes also presented during the first 20 minutes of the public hearing. But could not answer most of the questions what the exhibitors did.

“He does not have specific knowledge on the subject,” said Fernando Ruiz, president of the Argentine Journalism Forum (FOPEA), during the hearing. “We endorse the criticisms regarding the suitability and training of the candidate,” added Beatriz Busaniche, president of Via Libre.

After the hearing, seven entities specialized in access to public information released a joint document and asked President Alberto Fernández for an “urgent” hearing to prevent him from appointing Fuertes. But they got no response.

Look also