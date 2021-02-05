In the midst of the controversy over the cuts of meat full of fat, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, asked society to “get angry” with the supermarkets “and” make the complaint. “

This Wednesday began the program promoted by the national government after the agreement with meat processing plants to offer cuts of beef at “popular prices”.

However, on social networks, some of those products went viral and user outrage over the state and quality of the food soared.

The minced meat that I circulate in nets.

One of the criticisms came from the businessman in the sector, Alberto Samid, who argued that “this arrangement is very bad because it is third-rate meat, they are very fat cows” and stated that “it is a rejection of export that not even the Chinese want it “.

However, Cafiero defended the government’s project by arguing that “we made an agreement with 1,600 distribution outlets for this program, eight popular cuts, prices are lowered … However, the photo of a supermarket that ends up blurring the measure“.

“If you find this situation, make the complaint. Get angry with the supermarket,” concluded the official, who also asked “denounce the stoked” in prices.

“We want the program to work. We have agreed to 6,000 tons of meat per month,” the chief of staff explained in dialogue with C5N.

Despite the questioned quality of the products, the official highlighted the agreement with meats, explaining that there are “eight popular cuts that lower meat prices by 30 percent and that will be available on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.” .

“There are already butcher shops that began to offer and are outside the 1,600 outlets. Anyway, we need to continue working together as a community with prices,” he concluded.

The Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero. Photo: Capture

With a supply volume of 6,000 tons per month, the cuts are: roast strip, vacuum, matambre, roast top, square / loin ball, meat, skirt and roast beef. More chopped and spine. In the debut of the program, the offer was abundant but few people were aware of it.

The program is based on an agreement reached with the Consortium of Argentine Meat Exporters ABC, the Argentine Chamber of the Meat Industry (Cadif), the Union of the Argentine Meat Industry (Unica), the Federation of Regional Meat Processing Industries (Fifra) and the Association of United Supermarkets (ASU).

It is also valid until March 31, but both the government and the private sector expect it to continue after that date, based on quarterly reviews.