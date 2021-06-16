Santiago Cafiero assured that Milagro Sala is the victim of a “permanent harassment” in Jujuy and targeted Governor Gerardo Morales for the situation of the leader of the organization Tupac Amaru.

After Sala sent a harsh message to the national government, the Chief of Staff came out to give some kind of support to the social activist, convicted and detained for corruption and extortion.

“I consider it a permanent harassment the one done to Milagro Sala. I do not characterize it in any other way than that, “said Cafiero.

He denied an agreement with Gerardo Morales and pointed out to the Jujuy president about the situation of the Tupac Amaru reference: “There is a harassment and use of the figure of Milagro Sala that is permanently in the province of Jujuy by the governor. “

Cafiero’s words come hours after Sala was very tough on Alberto Fernández.

Milagro Sala in a hearing in January 2019. Photo El Tribuno de Jujuy

“There is no one wholet the governor stop madness Morales, who also uses me as a puppet for his electoral campaign. It seems that Jujuy is not Argentine territory, “said the militant, for whom the governor requested 7 years in prison after an escrache.

And he alluded to the link between the governor and the Casa Rosada. “Morales is not only going against me. He grabs everyone who denounces that there is strong corruption in the province. Buenos Aires continues to send him money and no one asks him to be accountable, “he remarked on FM La Patriada.

Despite Sala’s criticism, Cafiero recalled an old meeting between Sala and Alberto Fernández in 2017, went out to the crossroads of the accusations of “double standard” and considered that his position is “invariable”.

“We understand that there have been many arbitrariness throughout the course and judicial procedure. That is why there is an extraordinary appeal in the Supreme Court, “warned the albertism leader.

“There is no double standard and because we are in the government and we have institutional responsibility we stop thinking what we thought,” said Cafiero.

And on the subject, he concluded: “We ask what your defense asks: that you listen, your situation be analyzed and that the Court must issue“.

On the other hand, Cafiero referred to the 2021 elections. In this regard, he was confident that the national government will be able to accountable for management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The overriding message in the campaign is going to be the pandemic. And accountability. The Government will be able to render accounts. You will be able to say that the 20 million vaccines are distributed throughout the country by the President“, indicated the chief of staff.



A march for the liberation of Milagro Sala, in front of the Ministry of Social Development. Photo Martín Bonetto

After Cristina Kirchner asked to leave the pandemic “out of the political dispute,” Cafiero listed virtues of the ruling party.

“It was an effort by all Argentines while the vaccine arrives and the health system is strengthened, with 12 modular hospitals and they recovered orabandoned bras. We will be able to give testimony of what happened in the pandemic, “he added.

And he emphasized: “We can explain very well cHow we use the pandemic time to strengthen the health system and serve those who needed it. And now we are vaccinating and vaccinating. “

The health system

In another part of the lengthy interview with AM 750, Cafiero referred to Cristina Kirchner’s request to reform the Health System and the subsequent questioning of the prepaid.

The Chief of Cabinet denied that the project aims at “the nationalization“of the system, although he thought that it would be necessary to” redefine “its financing.

The articulation between the private and public systems is the one that has been allocating aid for Argentines who need medical attention. Sometimes, despite having a prepaid, they do not find it in the private sector but in the public sector. It happens all over the country“Cafiero began.

Before the consultation for the reform, he assured: “We have to see well how health is financed. It is clear that the health of our people is a priority issue. “



Cristina demanded a reform of the health system, in a ceremony in La Plata with Axel Kicillof.

He clarified that the reform and the order of prepaid runs on different lanes. And he took the opportunity to deny a possible “nationalization”.

“On the one hand, there is the discussion of the prepaid fees. And the other is the ‘nationalization’, as they call it, but no one is working on nationalization. It’s not the goal at all, “he said.

“Reform they pose it to the left and to the right. How it is financed must be redefined. It is raised by those who are in charge of prepaid and social works. We must look for a clearer system that does not impact so much on family income, that can generate health in a more equitable way, “said Cafiero.

Finally, he remarked: “There is no statizing idea or anything like that.”

DS