Santiago Cafiero again resorted to current chicanas to go to the intersection of Mauricio Macri. This time it was because of the former president’s criticism of the national government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic. I had already used the resource in networks days ago when the book was presented First time.

But this time it was on television. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday night that the former president “wants to ingratiate himself late” with society and what “Looks like he woke up from a nap.”

“Sometimes the counterfactual analysis by definition remains in a field of belief, I believe it or not, but here it is not: the former president defunded the public health system in Argentina by 25%, it was his decision”, Cafiero said in C5N.

The official also said that it was Macri’s decision for the Ministry of Health to become the secretariat during his administration, and that “it was a decision of its officials to allow 4 million vaccines to expire,” in another chicane that undermined the former minister. Adolfo Rubinstein.

“It is not counterfactual,” insisted Cafiero with the concept, “the former president wants to try to ingratiate lateIt seems like he woke up from a nap. We’re in a pandemic a year ago and only now comes to comment on these characteristics. It is not necessary to dwell so much on that, they are the same ones who said that they were going to lower inflation very easily and we ended up with 53.8% “.

This morning, Mauricio Macri had expressed: “No one wins in this model, it is the final destruction. It cannot be imported, it cannot be exported, it is all a complication … Isolated Argentina is the Argentina that does not get vaccines. With our Government we would have had the same amount of vaccines that Chile has“.

Cafiero also pointed to Macri when referring to Argentina’s negotiations to restructure the debt with the International Monetary Fund, a negotiation on which Cristina Kirchner demanded that the rate be removed and the payment terms be stretched.

“What we come to do is to solve a problem generated by Macri: this was a problem that when Macri took office he was not in Argentina “, Cafiero said and added that the former president, with those disbursements from the agency, “promoted capital flight so that his friends get rich. “

The chief of staff had already turned to the Chicanas to cross statements by Macri. He did it this Monday, this time on Twitter.

“While some are already campaigning, we keep vaccinating. That is the only important campaign today, “Cafiero had dedicated to the former president, after the presentation of his book.

While some are already campaigning, we continue to vaccinate. That is the only important campaign today, and he has to find us more united than ever. 🇦🇷 ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/RtRR63OWr8 – Santiago Cafiero (@SantiCafiero) March 18, 2021

.

Defenses to Carlotto and Perón

Cafiero was also consulted for the criticism from Together for the Change to Estela de Carlotto, who had said days ago that “Macri has to be in prison.”. A day later the PRO responded harshly to Carlotto: “He resigned from defending human rights.”

“I will always be on the Estela de Carlotto side of life. Never on the other side “, Cafiero summed up that in another section he returned to chicane Macri with” the face of asleep in the Zoom“.

The owner of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto. Photo Juan Mabromata / AFP.

Finally, the Chief of Staff responded to Mauricio Macri’s expression that General Juan Domingo Perón would join his political army today.

“It does not even agree with what he proclaimed during his government, when he said that the evil of Argentina had been the 70 years of Peronism. Now he wants to reconcile with Peronism but I warn him that this will never happen because Peronism seeks to expand rights and he is excluded, “Cafiero closed.

DS