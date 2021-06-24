Amid concerns about the missing component 2 of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero again questioned the opposition for its criticism of delays in shipping from Russia.

“There is an anxiety of citizenship that is used with much malice by opposition leaders“, said the national official in dialogue with Radio With You.

Cafiero argued that “maliciousness” of some opposition leaders, who, according to him, mix the vaccination campaign with their position for the next election.

“They plan and change the subject. First the vaccine was poison, then there was no, then there is no component 2, then you have to buy a brand, then another brand, “he complained.

Carla Vizzotti and Santiago Cafiero, in Ezeiza, received a new batch of vaccines from AstraZeneca. Photo: Presidency

The Chief of Ministers said that they continue to work with different laboratories for the acquisition of more vaccines and announced that next week new doses will arrive in the country from Moscow, both component 1 and component 2. At the moment it was not reported how much it will be.

The Chief of Staff’s statements are in line with what President Alberto Fernández said on Wednesday, who also referred to the delay in the arrival of the second component of the Russian vaccine and took the opportunity to charge against the opposition.

“We are in a country where those who have to buy vaccines are accused of kicking and of poisoner those who get vaccines and when they get them they demand the second dose of poison, we live in that country, “Fernández said.

And he continued: “That each one thinks what he wants, but what I am going to demand is that we respect each other and respect our people. Let’s stop polluting them with lies. How many people have believed that the vaccine was harmful and did not inoculate for fear of it? And those people are taking a huge risk. “

Amid the controversy over the lack of second doses of Sputnik V, Cafiero also equated the first component of the Russian vaccine with the Johnson & Johnson unit dose. And he assured that the possibility of “combining vaccines” is something that is being studied by the International Commission on Immunization.

“Even Angela Merkel was vaccinated with two vaccines from two different laboratories“He gave as an example. He also remarked that the vaccination campaign in Argentina seeks to” cover the target population and continue to expand it to the rest of Argentines. “

Inflation, dollar and parity

Inflation was 3.3% in May and reached 21.5% in the first five months of the year. Although it slowed down with respect to the rate that the index was bringing in recent months, the data provided by the INDEC confirm that the chances of meeting the 29% guideline that the Government had set for all of 2021 are failing.

“It is true that the first four-month period of the year was with very high inflation, well above what we had projected, we had that peak in March of 4.8 and there is a slowdown, but still very high anyway“Cafiero acknowledged.

In this worrying framework that impacts on the pockets of citizens, he stressed that the Government’s commitment is that the country grows this year and that salaries and retirement assets beat inflation.

“What we continue to support is that (the parity companies) are all in line with expectations and that they are not spoiled. the commitment that wages beat inflation and prices are below that, “he added.

Finally, when asked about the soaring of the blue dollar, which surpassed the $ 166 mark for the first time in the year, he minimized the fact and ruled out a possible run exchange rate in a pre-electoral scenario.

“That thermometer that is in the blue dollar market must be taken into account, but is far from being able to alarm. For now, I don’t think there is anything of these characteristics, such as devaluation expectations with a trade balance that is showing a surplus, record exports, the Central Bank strengthening its reserves. There is a different scenario, “he concluded.

LM