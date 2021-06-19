After former President Mauricio Macri asked for “forgiveness” after referring to the coronavirus as a “slightly more serious” flu, the Chief of Staff of the Nation, Santiago Cafiero, said this Saturday that he never thought that the former president could reach “this cruelty level“.

“The callousness of the former president It does not attract our attention, but we never thought that it could reach this level of cruelty, “said the coordinating minister.

In statements to Radius 10, Cafiero specified: “It is part of the excess of politicization that he always wanted to put the pandemic, the virus and the vaccine. excess of politicization left it very exposed than you really think. “

On Macri’s phrase, Cafiero added: “Paints it full body. That callousness he had when he had to drive the country for four years now shows through his sayings. “

Along these lines, he warned that “it is someone’s philosophy prepotent for money and power thinking that it will never touch him, “and added:” Let what has to happen happen, whoever can pay for the vaccine is vaccinated. That’s the philosophy. “

News in development.

LGP