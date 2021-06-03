In the midst of the controversy over the negotiation with the laboratories that produce the vaccines against the coronavirus and the crosses with Pfizer, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, will go to the Senate of the Nation this Thursday to provide explanations before the legislators.

The national official will return to Congress, after 8 months, to give a new management report, starting at 2:00 p.m., and will answer questions from the members of the chamber, so a heated debate is expected due to the opposition’s proposals.

The last time Cafiero attended the Congress in person in October 2020, also in the upper house. Then he made a written presentation before Deputies.

In accordance with Article 101 of the National Constitution, the Chief of Staff must provide a report on the Executive’s management every month, alternating once in each Chamber.

The lack of reports in the Senate was one of the issues that Juntos por el Cambio had been demanding from Cafiero. Now, the chief of ministers will have to answer for the management of the vaccines and for the crusader sayings regarding the negotiation – until now – failed with Pzifer.

