Santiago Cafiero criticized Mauricio Macri for having been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States. “While Argentines risk fighting the pandemic, others take advantage of their privileges in Miami “said the chief of staff at an event in Chaco.

“There are many who take the decisions that save your life, but there are still some who tell you what you want to hear, “said Cafiero.

“They are the ones who, with the anguish we all have over the pandemic, they talk to you about shortcuts and they tell you how things are resolved from the outside, “the national official continued, regarding Macri’s vaccination.

And he concluded: “While Argentines risk fighting the pandemic, others take advantage of their privileges in Miami.”

Cafiero was on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Gran Resistencia Sewage Treatment Plant.

He was accompanied by Governor Jorge Capitanich, the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, and the Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior, Silvina Batakis.

Macri’s vaccination

The former president confirmed this Sunday, through a post on Facebook, that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, single dose, in the United States.

It was last Wednesday, on his recent trip to Miami to participate in the seminar “Defense of Democracy in the Americas”, organized by the Interamerican Institute for Democracy.

“Populism is something that really plagues our continent and my country,” said the leader of Together for Change, in that appearance.

That same Wednesday, one day before returning to Argentina, the only dose of this vaccine was applied.

“While in the US I was able to verify that the vaccines are applied Anywhere, from the beaches to the shopping centers, and even in pharmacies. I myself have been able to apply Johnson’s single-dose vaccine in a pharmacy, “he said on social media.

Different reactions

Macri’s decision generated a controversy. It is that, just two months ago, he had been firm.

“Given the repeated inquiries about whether I have been vaccinated, I want to clarify that I did not give myself any vaccine against the coronavirus and I am not going to do it either. until the last of the Argentines at risk and from essential workers has received it, “he wrote on February 21 on his Twitter account.

Those were the times of the VIP Vaccination scandal that ejected Ginés González García from his position in the Ministry of Health.

Mauricio Macri was vaccinated the day he spoke at the seminar in Miami, hours before returning to Argentina. Photo EFE

In the last hours he also received the questioning of Julio Cobos. “He shouldn’t have done it,” said Cristina Kirchner’s first vice president.

And he continued: “If he obviously wanted to verify that in pharmacies you can get … well. There are many Argentines who are doing it. But when one is in politics and says one thing, it must be sustained “.

Instead, Patricia Bullrich came out in defense of Macri. “He went to an invited Congress with presidents and former presidents and there he was vaccinated,” justified Bullrich.

“He did not get the vaccine from any Argentine, that’s the important thing. He did not do a VIP vaccination. He used a trip to get vaccinated, “said who knew how to head the Ministry of Security between 2015 and 2019, in addition to his jobs and Social Security in previous governments.

