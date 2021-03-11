Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero confirmed that this Thursday Marcela Losardo will officially leave her post as Minister of Justice, while hinting that President Alberto Fernández “has already defined” who will be his replacement.

By giving this precision on the formalization of Losardo’s resignation scheduled for this Thursday, Cafiero rejected the characterization that the organism is currently headless. It was in dialogue with A24.

“We have a Minister of Justice. Today he was present at meetings. It remains so until tomorrow (Thursday) when he resigns. Tomorrow, in the time that the president has available, he will finish defining who is the next replacement officer or official“said Cafiero, who avoided giving names, at the insistence of the journalists.

When he was promptly consulted for the version that the replacement could be Marisa herreraCafiero replied: “She is a great jurist, but I did not speak with her.”

He continued: “The Ministry is not headless. Today (Losardo) signed. It is not delaying a replacement. Marcela makes a decision because she felt that another stage is coming. it deserves other types of discussions. A whole agenda of reforms is coming and a large part of that agenda has already been raised in the Ministry and in the Chamber of Deputies. “

Referring to these reforms, Cafiero spoke of the “half-sanction of the reform project of the federal jurisdiction that Losardo started”: “There is a whole work that is being carried out and she is laying the foundations. She understands that she must take a step forward. side stand because now it requires another profile or other definitions that exceed her. She release the President of that position and thus takes a step to the side. He does it tomorrow. With which Minister of Justice we always had “.

On Monday, Alberto Fernández confirmed that Losardo was leaving the cabinet and leaving “overwhelmed.”

“Marcela (Losardo) had raised me last week and she had already raised it with me before, her idea of ​​leaving the Ministry. She believes that the time that comes is a time that need another attitude“, Fernández said then, interviewed by C5N.

The President added that day: “What I believe is that Marcela is a woman who does not come from politics. The truth is that she is overwhelmed“.

Particularly critical of the press, Cafiero rejected in the interview on Wednesday that this “burden” comes from within the ruling party itself: “Don’t you think that the burden cannot be on the part of a public derision that journalists do, the opposition? “, he retorted to his interlocutors.

In this sense, when the journalist Javier Calvo mentioned to Cafiero that it is from the ruling party itself that the criticism between albertistas and cristinistas comes out, the chief of staff was defiant: “If so let them say it in On (the record), stop talking off. Because if it is not part of the beliefs, it is useless. I come and put my face “.

Cafiero, likewise, defended the current cabinet of the national government and put it as an example against the management of the pandemic. In that sense, he said that any change that had to be made is resolved by Alberto: “If the President needs any official to give a pass to the side, he has to do it.”

On the other hand, when they reminded him that he retweeted that letter from Cristina Kirchner criticizing the cabinet, Cafiero replied: “Today journalism is governed by the edition. The menu is much richer. It does not target colleagues in the cabinet. It has to do with a description of reality, the need to generate agreements “.

Macri’s book and “the bum’s corner”

Then he addressed the issue of the vaccination campaign. He said that the former Quebracho Fernando Esteche – whose immunization generated a stir – had been noted in the December registry and, to clear up doubts, Cafiero added that his father also did it on that date and was not yet vaccinated: “You sign up and wait let it be your turn “.

Finally, he accused the leadership of Together for Change, headed by Mauricio Macri, of trying to “break unity of the Front of All “, since the ruling ruling party “it frustrated their dreams of reelection, of power and of perpetuating a model of financial speculation “.

He closed with a Chicana on the launch of Macri’s book: “Ya se ow download at El Rincón del Vago “.

DS