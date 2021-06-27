The Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, blamed the government of Mauricio Macri for Argentina’s decline from an “emerging market” to the category “Standalone” by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

“This is Mauricio Macri’s legacy. The same rating agency that today puts Argentina in this situation and that today rates Argentina in this way is the same one that rated Argentina in June (2018) as an emerging market and, however, Argentina was already beginning to give symptoms of a balance of payment crisis and they described it that way “, affirmed the head of ministers.

Speaking to the Public TVCafiero asserted that “it is all at the level of financial speculation, a model that Argentina told him that it does not consider as a viable path for the economic development of a country “.

The MSCI decided days ago to remove Argentina from its “emerging market” category, although, to the surprise of local investors, it did not lower it to the instance of “frontier market”, but to a fourth category, that of Standalone or market Independent.

As explained by MSCI, Argentina was not included in the MSCI 2021 Global Market Accessibility Review report published on June 10. The information of this market was postponed until last Thursday, at the same time that the announcement of the Annual Review of the MSCI Market Classification 2021 is published.

According to what is indicated by the analysts, they are capital controls those that discourage a better location for Argentina in the table. “Since September 2019, international institutional investors have been subject to the imposition of capital controls in the Argentine stock market,” said Craig Feldman, Global Head of Indices Management Research and a member of the MSCI Index Policy Committee.

However, Cafiero highlighted the work carried out by the Government to advance in the restructuring of the debt, the understanding with the Paris Club and the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. “It will be fundamental repair what macroism broke. These were problems that Argentina did not have and that the macrismo took them from the crisis of confidence of 2018, “he insisted.

The head of ministers said that this new qualification “is a photo that must be taken today but it must be seen, it happened backwards.” “It is a consequence of an economic and financial policy that Macri took back in 2018 where that vote of confidence was already taken away from Macrismo, the same international financial sectors, and there a very deep balance of payment crisis advanced,” he said.

He also linked this change to the fact that Argentina “had three years of recession: 2018 and 2019 due to Macri’s policies and 2020 due to the pandemic.”

Since 2019, Argentina shared the category of “emerging market” with Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Colombia in the region, but with this recategorization it places the country in the group that includes countries such as Panama, Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

At the international level, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Malta, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lebanon and Palestine complete the category.