Santiago Cafiero defended the health strategy and the vaccination campaign for the coronavirus in Argentina and accused the opposition of generating “anguish” in society in search of political gain.

“The opposition has not brought any kind of proposals in the most difficult year in our history, “he said in a dialogue with Radio Diez. And he added that stopping at the words of Patricia Bullrich or Mauricio Macri” is wasting time. “

The chief of staff made a strong defense of the health strategy of the Executive and insisted on remarking that from these opposition sectors there is a campaign to encourage “that the norms are not complied with” and that “scientific precepts are questioned in order to treat of generate some frame of distress, anger the angry more, distress the distressed more and generate some political impact. “

In that sense, he also supported Carla Vizzotti, after the controversy over the vaccination scheme against the coronavirus that the Argentine government is carrying out regarding the doses of Sputnik V.

“There should be a fair play where the political discussion or electoral does not mess with the health of Argentines. But there is part of the opposition that does not understand it this way and part of the media that play that role of trying to prop up and hit both the immunization strategy of Argentina, and hit the country’s circulation strategy, “he said.

Carla Vizzoti was in the middle of a controversy over the vaccination scheme. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

And he pointed to the Vice Minister of Health as “a key official” within the national Cabinet and with whom President Alberto Fernández “is very satisfied” with the task he is carrying out.

