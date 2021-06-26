Amid the internal differences that exist in Juntos por el Cambio regarding the candidacies for this year’s legislative elections, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, warned this Saturday that the opposition leaders “the only thing they are looking at and what motivates them is get one or two more MPs“.

“Today we are not in lobbying discussion how is the opposition. Instead of proposing tools to overcome the pandemic, the only thing they are looking at and what motivates them is to get one or two more deputies, “Cafiero questioned.

In statements to CNN radio, the coordinating minister affirmed that the national government has “much higher priority issues than being discussing charges as the opposition is doing. “

“We are more focused on get vaccinations, in lowering the price of food, in generating programs that increase the salaries of Argentines “, highlighted the Chief of Cabinet.

Regarding the political climate within the Frente de Todos, Cafiero replied: “It is a diverse front, with different views, and from there it has been nurtured. The objective of the front is going to be continue unity in diversity and solve people’s problems. “

Along these lines, he assured that in the legislative electionsThis year’s “is going to choose what was the behavior of the leaders and political spaces at a time in Argentina like the one we have been experiencing since last year. “

“The commitment that was made at a critical moment will be evaluated. It will be necessary to see what is at stake in the voter. I believe that here it will be necessary to render accounts. Some may say what they did in the pandemic and others who dedicated themselves to writing documents and anger the angry, “he argued.

